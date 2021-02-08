Super Bowl LV: Sam and Bucky Take on Epic Adventures in New 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Trailer

TV

Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Disney+ unleashed a new trailer for its upcoming Marvel TV series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" during Super Bowl LV that kicked off on Sunday, February 7. In the trailer, Sam/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are seen saving the world in epic adventures.

The video opens with the two Avengers being in what looks like an interrogation room. "Mr. Barnes, why does Sam aggravate you?" a woman asks Bucky. The trailer doesn't feature the answer as it cuts to scenes where the Marvel characters put behind their differences as they join forces to fight against Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).

"Superheroes cannot be allowed to exist," says Baron in voiceover before adding, "I have no intention to leave my work unfinished." Meanwhile, Bucky warns that the world is "upside down" now. The trailer also sees Emily VanCamp reprising her role of Sharon Carter (a.k.a. Agent 13).

Toward the end of the trailer, it brings back viewers to the scene in the interrogation room. Now, Sam and Bucky are facing and staring at each other intensely. That prompts the woman to ask, "What are you doing? Are you having a staring contest? Just blink, sweet Jesus."

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" is set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" in which Steve Rogers retired as Captain America with him deciding to live a simple life in an alternate reality with his love, Peggy Carter. He then gave his shield to Sam.

Also starring on the series are Wyatt Russell, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills and Carl Lumbly. Kari Skogland directs the project with the script being written by Malcolm Spellman.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is scheduled to premiere on March 19 on Disney+.