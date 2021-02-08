 
 

Casanova's Lawyer Reacts to Disciplinary Actions Rapper Is Facing for TikTok Dance Challenge

Having been jailed in connection with a gang-related federal racketeering case, the 'So Brooklyn' rapper is recorded taking on the 'Junebug Challenge' during a video visit.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Casanova's lawyer has broken his silence over his client's disciplinary charges. Upon learning the incarcerated "Get The Strap" rapper faced disciplinary action for participating in a TikTok dance challenge, James Kousouros offered his two cents regarding the matter.

"I am unaware of the specific allegations however, this does appear to be a harmless infraction under the circumstances," James told TMZ. "These fellas are in prison, with no visits or meaningful contact with their loved ones. It is unimaginably difficult to keep your spirits and faith under such circumstances."

James' statements came after Casanova was recorded taking on the "Junebug Challenge" during a video visit at the Westchester County Department of Correction in Valhalla, New York. The challenge itself is about dancing to SpotemGottem's song "Beat Box 2" in uncommon places.

The "So Brooklyn" spitter, whose real name is Caswell Senior, shared the clip on what seemed to be his new Instagram account. In the caption, he penned, "@meekmill and @nolimitherbo y'all don't want no smoke. y'all know my body lol y'all lucky I ain't home #junebugchallenge."

The footage has resulted in Casanova having his visitation rights removed. Westchester County Correction Commissioner, Joseph Spano, said that recording videos and taking pictures during a video visitation are prohibited. The 34-year-old star has also faced a disciplinary charge for not wearing a face mask during the video visit.

Casanova has been jailed in connection with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang-related federal racketeering case. He turned himself in to the New York Police Department's Midtown South Precinct on December 2, 2020. He pled not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and firearms possession, as well as conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Despite his not guilty plea, Casanova has got his request to be released on bail denied by a judge due to concerns that he's a "danger to the community." Manhattan Federal Judge Philip Halpern also cited the rapper's past criminal history and the collected racketeering evidence against him as reasons for his decision.

Casanova Sounds Down in Phone Call With Wife From Jail Ahead of Court Appearance

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Report: A Friend of Casanova's Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

