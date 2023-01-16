 

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'
The 'Olympus Has Fallen' actor wants to take on a role in a dark comedy like 2008's 'RocknRolla' or this year's award favorite 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler would love to star in a "really dark satire." The 53-year-old actor believes he's tried his hand at every genre over the years but he wants to go and make another gritty "black comedy" after having a great time making 2008's "RocknRolla".

"I don't know if there's any genres I haven't done... For me, the Guy Ritchie movies, like the one that I was fortunate enough to do, 'RocknRolla'," he said when asked if there are any genres he'd like to do more of in the future.

"That dark, black comedy. Or even recently, 'The Menu' or 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. Something like that, you know? A really dark satire that is strangely and surprisingly personal as well. Maybe time to revisit that."

Gerard can next be seen in "Plane" as pilot Brodie Torrance and, while he's had fun with action films such as the "...Has Fallen" franchise, he relished the idea of playing an "everyman."

He told ComingSoon.net, "The 'Has Fallen' movies are … they're almost superhero. As much as you want to climb into a more interesting character like that, it is fun to play an everyman - a regular person. He's a pilot. Yeah, he needs those skills, but he's not prepared for the world that he's about to enter into."

"He's not prepared to be having to go on a journey with an accused murderer who's sitting on his plane in handcuffs, trying to rescue passengers from the militia. That's something that an audience can identify with, you know? These people that are in these terrible situations, but they're trying their best. They make mistakes, they get things right, they get things wrong."

To prepare for the role, the actor spent "many, many hours" in flight simulators and sitting inside a real airplane cockpit. He said, "I did a bunch of training for this. I was in simulators for as much as I could and then our cockpit was really … it was an actual cockpit from a plane."

"So [I] spent many, many hours in there because I wanted to feel like I earned my seat and I wasn't just pretending and pressing buttons. The audience really believed they were sitting with two airline pilots."

