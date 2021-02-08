 
 

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson's Wife of Threatening to Release Damaging Underage Pics

The 'Westworld' actress reveals she filed a police report in December 2020 after her ex-fiance's wife allegedly threatened to release her compromising underage photos to silence her.

  • Feb 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Evan Rachel Wood has turned on her ex-fiance Marilyn Manson's wife, accusing her of threatening to release compromising photos of the actress that were taken when she was a teenager.

Almost a week after Wood named Manson, aka Brian Warner, as her abuser in a damning Instagram post - sparking the shock rocker's downfall, the loss of his record label deal, manager, agents and two TV roles, the "Westworld" star has returned to her Instagram Story to reveal she filed a police report against her ex's wife in December (20) after she was allegedly alerted to threats about the release of the shocking snaps.

"On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to 'ruin my career' and 'shut me up,' " Wood writes.

The actress shared one of the photos in question, in which she wore a military-style hat and a drawn-on moustache, adding, "Here's one of the photos. I am wearing Brian's hat, which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail."

She alluded to the drama in her original allegations, stating, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

The 33 year old has also released a screengrab of the police report she filed in December, with personal details blacked out.

Four other women have also spoken out against Mansion, sharing similar stories of physical and psychological abuse.

Manson has released a statement via Instagram, writing, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationship has always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

