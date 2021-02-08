 
 

'Nomadland' Tops Winners List of 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Fox Searchlight Pictures
Movie

The road movie directed by Chloe Zhao dominates the 41st annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards by picking up a total of three top honors including Film of the Year.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Zhao's road movie "Nomadland" has cemented its place as Oscars Best Film frontrunner after picking up three top honours at the 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday (07Feb21).

The movie claimed the Film of the Year while Zhao took home the Screenwriter of the Year prize and her leading lady, Frances McDormand, was named Actress of the Year.

British drama "Saint Maud" also won three awards - British/Irish Film of the Year, British/Irish Actress of the Year for Morfydd Clark, and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker for writer/director Rose Glass - and Steve McQueen was presented with Director of the Year for his five film series, "Small Axe". Shaun Parkes won Supporting Actor of the Year for the first drama in the collection, "Mangrove".

Riz Ahmed was named British/Irish Actor of the Year for his work in "Sound of Metal" and "Mogul Mowgli", and the short he wrote, produced and starred in, "The Long Goodbye", was named British/Irish Short Film of the Year.

Meanwhile, the late Chadwick Boseman picked up Actor of the Year honours for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and Maria Bakalova scored the Supporting Actress of the Year gong for her role in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

The full list of winners is:

