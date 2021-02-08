 
 

Artist of the Week: DJ Tiesto

Music

The Dutch DJ and producer dances his way to the top of the charts with his infectious party anthem 'The Business' which has spawned a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

AceShowbiz - DJ Tiesto is back atop the charts with his new brilliant single "The Business". With over 2.9 million U.S. streams in the tracking week and 204 million streams since its September release, the dance banger has propelled him to the summit on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

The party anthem was accompanied by an equally arresting music video. It featured viral comedian Casey Frey as he busted a move as a zombie while strolling through an empty hospital hall and a crowded diner before hopping on a bus and infecting the people to bob along to the catchy music.

Ty Dolla $ign was among those captivated by the infectious track. The "Free TC" rapper jumped on the "Part II" of the song and added his own flair to the revamp. "Ty's smooth R&B vocals really takes this track to the next level," so the Dutch DJ and producer gushed after the upgraded version came out.

The hip-hop star also raved about their collaboration. "We got one! Thankful for being a part of this legendary moment," he exclaimed. "Always been a fan of Tiesto."

In an interview with GQ magazine, Tiesto explained why he continued to make upbeat songs amid the doom and gloom of pandemic, "I think everybody wants to get down to business in the current times, not just with COVID, but in general. I think everybody always wants to go back to work or get ready for their event or for something special to happen that day."

The dancey track has since topped music charts in various countries including Tiesto's native country of Netherlands. In the Billboard mainstream chart of Hot 100, it's climbing up to top 20. If the last few weeks are any indication, it is expected to continue to ascend the chart.

