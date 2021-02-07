 
 

Zendaya Thanks 'Malcolm and Marie' Crew for Their Hard Work Ahead of Movie Release

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star is 'eternally grateful' to the crew members involved in making her new feature film which is also produced by the actress.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zendaya will be "eternally grateful" for the crew involved in making her new movie "Malcolm & Marie".

The actress took to Twitter to share her gratitude for those involved in creating the film during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, ahead of the movie's release.

"Full of excitement and nervousness as this lil movie we made in lockdown with people I love is coming out in the next hour," she began. "Nervousness for a few reasons. Normally I'm pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try."

"This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew."

Zendaya, who stars opposite John David Washington in the film, continued, "We made this as a family, shot it in 14 days with a 22 person crew I am eternally grateful for. For their talent, their time, their hard work, and their willingness to believe in this film. If there's anything to learn from this year, and I hope from our little movie it's gratitude for every moment and every person we get to love."

She concluded, "All that being said, on behalf of our little crew of 22, we hope you laugh (please laugh lol) and cry and hopefully enjoy this little thing we made with a whole lot of love. Love Maree (I spell mine with two E's)."

Zendaya's tweet came after she opened up about the huge differences between filming the Netflix movie and her upcoming role in the third Spider-Man movie.

Speaking about the differences between the two sets, she told Yahoo! Entertainment, "It is very different. On this film, everybody's doing seven different jobs. (Spider-Man) is a very different kind of experience in the sense that there's a lot going on, but they still manage to keep it safe. I'm grateful to be back at work."

Vanessa Morgan Introduces Baby Son River

Foo Fighters: Pandemic Allows Fans to Be Familiar With Our New Songs Before We Return to Stage
