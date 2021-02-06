 
 

HBO Releases Teaser of Explosive Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Documentary Series

TV

Titled 'Allen v. Farrow', the four-part series, which was shot in secret, is set to delve deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals surrounding the former couple.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - HBO has announced a documentary series which will center on Woody Allen. The project is set to especially explore the movie director's notorious relationship with Mia Farrow as well as the accusations that he sexually abused a daughter.

Titled "Allen v. Farrow", the four-part series will have Oscar-nominated documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering serving behind the lens. The project, which was shot in secret, is set to delve deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals which saw Allen being accused of sexually abusing his then 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan. The director vehemently denied the claims.

Not stopping there, it was later revealed in 1992 that Allen had been having a relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Allen and Previn eventually got married in Venice on December 22, 1997 as they later adopted two children together, Bechet Dumaine Allen and Manzie Tio Allen.

  See also...

The docu-series will feature intimate home-movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes. It also offers exclusive, in-depth interviews on the matter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other firsthand eyewitnesses. Many of them will speak on the subject for the first time on the series.

Additionally, "Allen v. Farrow" will include "prominent cultural voices exploring Oscar winner Allen's body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work."

Impact Partners, Chicago Media Project and Jane Doe Films Production for HBO Documentary Films produce the project. Meanwhile, Dick, Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous are on board as executive producers.

"Allen v. Farrow" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 21 on HBO. The network has also unveiled the first teaser of the series.

You can share this post!

Gwen Stefani Has Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her TikTok 'Fail'

Marilyn Manson Body-Shames Lana Del Rey in Alleged Leaked DMs
Most Read
'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
TV

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Set Photo Sees Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan in 'Trouble' After Watching Sex Scenes With Mom

'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan in 'Trouble' After Watching Sex Scenes With Mom

'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

'The Crown' Tops TV Nominations at 2021 Golden Globes

Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols

Salma Hayek Scolded by TV Cast and Crewmembers for Repeatedly Violating Covid-19 Protocols

'Better Call Saul' Leads TV Nominations at 2021 WGA Awards

'Better Call Saul' Leads TV Nominations at 2021 WGA Awards

George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Receives Cease and Desist Letter

George Clooney's 'Buck Rogers' Reboot Receives Cease and Desist Letter

Katherine Heigl Confesses to Having This Regret Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Controversy

Katherine Heigl Confesses to Having This Regret Over 'Grey's Anatomy' Controversy

'Emily in Paris' Writer Angry at Golden Globe Snub of 'Brilliant' Show 'I May Destroy You'

'Emily in Paris' Writer Angry at Golden Globe Snub of 'Brilliant' Show 'I May Destroy You'

'The Masked Dancer' Exotic Bird Revealed as 'American Idol' Winner

'The Masked Dancer' Exotic Bird Revealed as 'American Idol' Winner

Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon Is Back to Host 'Wild 'N Out' After Previously Fired Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Renee Zellweger to Make TV Debut Through Crime Series 'The Thing About Pam'

Renee Zellweger to Make TV Debut Through Crime Series 'The Thing About Pam'

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why

Rege-Jean Page Says 'Bridgerton' Fame Left Him 'Scared' and He Explains Why

'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

'T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle' Halts Production Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations