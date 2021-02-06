HBO Releases Teaser of Explosive Woody Allen and Mia Farrow Documentary Series

TV

Titled 'Allen v. Farrow', the four-part series, which was shot in secret, is set to delve deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals surrounding the former couple.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - HBO has announced a documentary series which will center on Woody Allen. The project is set to especially explore the movie director's notorious relationship with Mia Farrow as well as the accusations that he sexually abused a daughter.

Titled "Allen v. Farrow", the four-part series will have Oscar-nominated documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering serving behind the lens. The project, which was shot in secret, is set to delve deep into one of Hollywood's most public scandals which saw Allen being accused of sexually abusing his then 7-year-old adopted daughter Dylan. The director vehemently denied the claims.

Not stopping there, it was later revealed in 1992 that Allen had been having a relationship with Farrow's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Allen and Previn eventually got married in Venice on December 22, 1997 as they later adopted two children together, Bechet Dumaine Allen and Manzie Tio Allen.

The docu-series will feature intimate home-movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes. It also offers exclusive, in-depth interviews on the matter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other firsthand eyewitnesses. Many of them will speak on the subject for the first time on the series.

Additionally, "Allen v. Farrow" will include "prominent cultural voices exploring Oscar winner Allen's body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work."

Impact Partners, Chicago Media Project and Jane Doe Films Production for HBO Documentary Films produce the project. Meanwhile, Dick, Ziering, Dan Cogan, Tara Lynda Guber, Artemis Rising Foundation, Maiken Baird, Ian Darling, Steve Cohen & Paula Froehle, The Lozen Foundation, Debbie L. McLeod, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous are on board as executive producers.

"Allen v. Farrow" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, February 21 on HBO. The network has also unveiled the first teaser of the series.