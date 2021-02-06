Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Music

The 'Hot Right Now' singer draws attention to herself by deleting her entire Instagram posts before hyping up the upcoming release of her new mini album titled 'Bang'.

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora sparked concern on Thursday night (04Feb21) when she deleted her entire Instagram grid, before returning just hours later to announce the upcoming release of a new EP.

The "Hot Right Now" star caught the attention of her fans by getting rid of every single picture on her Instagram page, but then teased her comeback by posting a promotional picture for her new record "Bang".

Rita told fans she had teamed up with Kazakh DJ Imanbek and French star David Guetta for her latest offering, which will drop 12 February (21).

In a second post, the singer is seen wearing a barely-there leotard and wet look hair as she seductively winks to the camera and bites her tongue.

Rita's decision to erase her Instagram page and start again came after she reportedly lost 200,000 followers on the social media site due to her rule-breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The singer was so desperate to celebrate her 30th birthday and socialise, she invited friends to join her at Casa Cruz on 28 November (20) - just four days before London's second lockdown was lifted.

The bash was busted by police and venue officials were heavily fined, a cost Ora took care of as she issued a public apology for her "serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

She's now in Australia, where she is quarantining in a hotel for 14 days ahead of reprising her judging role on "The Voice Australia".