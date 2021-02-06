 
 

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP
Music

The 'Hot Right Now' singer draws attention to herself by deleting her entire Instagram posts before hyping up the upcoming release of her new mini album titled 'Bang'.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora sparked concern on Thursday night (04Feb21) when she deleted her entire Instagram grid, before returning just hours later to announce the upcoming release of a new EP.

The "Hot Right Now" star caught the attention of her fans by getting rid of every single picture on her Instagram page, but then teased her comeback by posting a promotional picture for her new record "Bang".

Rita told fans she had teamed up with Kazakh DJ Imanbek and French star David Guetta for her latest offering, which will drop 12 February (21).

In a second post, the singer is seen wearing a barely-there leotard and wet look hair as she seductively winks to the camera and bites her tongue.

  See also...

Rita's decision to erase her Instagram page and start again came after she reportedly lost 200,000 followers on the social media site due to her rule-breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The singer was so desperate to celebrate her 30th birthday and socialise, she invited friends to join her at Casa Cruz on 28 November (20) - just four days before London's second lockdown was lifted.

The bash was busted by police and venue officials were heavily fined, a cost Ora took care of as she issued a public apology for her "serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

She's now in Australia, where she is quarantining in a hotel for 14 days ahead of reprising her judging role on "The Voice Australia".

You can share this post!

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

Olivia Wilde Imposes 'No A*shole' Policy on Her Movie Set
Related Posts
Rita Ora Intercepted and Forced to Quarantine Upon Arriving in Sydney

Rita Ora Intercepted and Forced to Quarantine Upon Arriving in Sydney

Rita Ora Will Be Forced to Quarantine When She Returns to Australia for Work

Rita Ora Will Be Forced to Quarantine When She Returns to Australia for Work

Rita Ora Gave Restaurant Boss $7,000 to Break Lockdown Rules for Her Birthday Party

Rita Ora Gave Restaurant Boss $7,000 to Break Lockdown Rules for Her Birthday Party

Rita Ora Suffering From Panic Attacks Amid Fears of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Rita Ora Suffering From Panic Attacks Amid Fears of Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Most Read
Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'
Music

Cardi B Locks Lips With Her Female Dancers in New Racy Music Video 'Up'

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Wreak Havoc in Toy Store in 'Cry Baby' Music Video

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The Weeknd Won't Perform in Center Field at Super Bowl Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

Nipsey Hussle's Fans to Be Treated to Virtual Experience of His Visual Album

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

H.E.R. Teases Her Super Bowl Performance

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

Foo Fighters Spooked by Ghosts While Recording New Album in Haunted Mansion

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

The Weeknd: There's No Room for Special Guests at My Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP

Rita Ora Wipes Her Instagram Clean Before Announcing New EP