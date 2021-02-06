 
 

Dave Grohl's Family Desperate to Stay Away From Him During Pandemic

According to the Foo Fighters lead vocalist, his wife and their daughters are 'hiding' from him as he's keen on doing his dad duty 24/7 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Grohl's family have been "hiding" from him as the novelty of him being home during the coronavirus pandemic has "worn off."

The Foo Fighters frontman admitted his wife Jordyn Blum and their daughters Violet, 14, Harper, 11, and Ophelia, six, aren't used to him being around as much, as he has been over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the "novelty" of him being home for so long has now "worn off."

He said, "They're hiding from me. They've had too much of me and want to be alone now. It's funny being a musician as when you leave to go on tour, missing your family, you feel guilty and so when you return home, you almost overcompensate." "You're on duty 24/7. You want to make breakfast, read every story and throw every ball out in the yard. But the last year the novelty of dad being home has definitely worn off."

The family have been at their vacation abode in Hawaii for three months, though they originally only planned for a short break.

Dave told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "It's a sunny day here in Hawaii. We came down here for a short vacation and ended up staying for three months. At the moment, Los Angeles isn't really the best place to be, so we came down in November and the kids are doing virtual schooling."

Meanwhile, the group's new single, "Waiting on a War", was inspired by a discussion the 52-year-old rocker had with his middle daughter.

He explained, "We know 2020 was one of the most terrible years, I wrote that song after my daughter asked me if we were going to war. It reminded me of when I was a kid worried about nuclear bombs."

"It broke my heart that her generation was feeling the same thing I did 40 years later. That's what really got to me, because I thought how children just live under this hopeless cloud of fear."

"I'm a hopeful person but my lyric books are a place where I put my darkest, most pessimistic thoughts. It's how I purge them and that song is a question that I don't necessarily have an answer to."

