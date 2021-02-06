 
 

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons Engagement Debunked

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons Engagement Debunked
Instagram
Celebrity

A representative for the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker insists the GQ creative director hasn't popped the big question to the Aussie singer/songwriter.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue is not engaged to Paul Solomons, her spokeswoman has confirmed.

On Thursday (04Feb21), Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomons - who has been married to his father Mark for 34 years – told MailOnline the couple were set to tie the knot, but it has now been confirmed they are not engaged, and are still just boyfriend and girlfriend.

A spokeswoman for Kylie told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "It's not true. They are happy as they are."

  See also...

Gloria had seemingly confirmed her stepson's marriage plans when she said she was "thrilled" the couple were engaged. "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged," she had said. "It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

And although the rumours have been denied by Kylie's camp, speculation had also been fuelled by mutual friend Billie Piper, who referred to Paul as Kylie's fiance whilst recalling a night in a Covent Garden nightclub in 2000 when she collapsed and Paul came to her aid.

Billie wrote, "It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club - 'foaming at the mouth', apparently, but I have no reason to believe that. My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks - I'd been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It's always hard to tell. (Later, I'd find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He's Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue's fiancee. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.) My 'dramatic turn' - as I liked to call it - was a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time."

Kylie and GQ creative director Paul have been in a relationship since 2018 after being set up by a pal.

You can share this post!

Engelbert Humperdinck Asks Fans to Pray for Wife Amid Struggles With Covid-19 and Alzheimer's
Related Posts
Kylie Minogue Engaged to Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue Engaged to Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue Praises Boyfriend for 'Rescuing' Her Whenever She Fell Sick During Tour

Kylie Minogue Praises Boyfriend for 'Rescuing' Her Whenever She Fell Sick During Tour

Kylie Minogue Hopes to Raise Spirits With 'Grown-Up Disco' Album

Kylie Minogue Hopes to Raise Spirits With 'Grown-Up Disco' Album

Kylie Minogue Gets Loving Tribute From Sister Dannii on 52nd Birthday

Kylie Minogue Gets Loving Tribute From Sister Dannii on 52nd Birthday

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber