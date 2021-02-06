Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons Engagement Debunked

Instagram Celebrity

A representative for the 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker insists the GQ creative director hasn't popped the big question to the Aussie singer/songwriter.

Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Minogue is not engaged to Paul Solomons, her spokeswoman has confirmed.

On Thursday (04Feb21), Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomons - who has been married to his father Mark for 34 years – told MailOnline the couple were set to tie the knot, but it has now been confirmed they are not engaged, and are still just boyfriend and girlfriend.

A spokeswoman for Kylie told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "It's not true. They are happy as they are."

Gloria had seemingly confirmed her stepson's marriage plans when she said she was "thrilled" the couple were engaged. "She's very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged," she had said. "It's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more."

And although the rumours have been denied by Kylie's camp, speculation had also been fuelled by mutual friend Billie Piper, who referred to Paul as Kylie's fiance whilst recalling a night in a Covent Garden nightclub in 2000 when she collapsed and Paul came to her aid.

Billie wrote, "It was 2000 when I passed out in a Covent Garden club - 'foaming at the mouth', apparently, but I have no reason to believe that. My PR rang through to my hospital bed to fill in some blanks - I'd been carried out of the club by a man, apparently. A hero or a pest? I wondered. It's always hard to tell. (Later, I'd find out his name is Paul, like my dad. He's Welsh, works at GQ and will, in time, become a dear friend, a blinding success and Kylie Minogue's fiancee. Hero, not pest. Kylie knows.) My 'dramatic turn' - as I liked to call it - was a result of days of Diet Cokes and Marlboro Lights fuelling a very active eating disorder, cystitis that crept up my back and into my kidneys, a goblet of sweet white wine and a mind and body dissociation that I feared for the very first time."

Kylie and GQ creative director Paul have been in a relationship since 2018 after being set up by a pal.