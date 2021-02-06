Engelbert Humperdinck Asks Fans to Pray for Wife Amid Struggles With Covid-19 and Alzheimer's

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Release Me' singer is pleading with his online devotees to send prayers for wife Patricia who struggles to cope with coronavirus and Alzheimer's Disease.

AceShowbiz - Engelbert Humperdinck has issued a plea for fans to pray for his wife as she struggles to cope with both Covid-19 and Alzheimer's Disease.

The "Release Me" singer, who went public with his own battle with the coronavirus last month (Jan21), posted a video on his Instagram and Facebook pages on Wednesday (03Feb21).

Admitting that his actress wife Patricia Healey has been unable to see medical professionals due to their Covid-19 diagnoses, Engelbert continued, "Consequently, it's hit her pretty hard and she's not eating and drinking. With all your prayers coming together, God will send the right message, and the right angels, and the right people to put their hands on her."

"Please help with a quick prayer. That's the most important thing."

In the caption of the video, the 84-year-old musician explained he and his family are "needing a miracle for my darling wife."

"Her Alzheimer's and the blow from covid have left her in need of all the love she ever gave out to come back to her a million-fold," he explained as he went on to reveal his nearest and dearest have all been praying at 8 pm PT daily for Healey and "all those who are suffering from the pandemic and other life-threatening diseases."

"Therefore, my friends, I don't feel selfish in this ask, as we all must pray for one another," he concluded.

Engelbert and Patricia have been married since 1964, and have four children together - Scott, Jason, Bradley and Louise.