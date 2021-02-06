 
 

Christopher Plummer Dies at 91

The 'Sound of Music' actor has passed away at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut, so his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt confirms the sad news.

  • Feb 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christopher Plummer has died, aged 91.

The "Sound of Music" star passed away at his home in Connecticut, according to his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," a statement reads. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Plummer began his acting career in the early 1950s and appeared in classic films like "Battle of Britain", "Waterloo", "The Return of The Pink Panther", "The Man Who Would Be King", "Knives Out", and "Twelve Monkeys".

He hit the headlines in 2017, when he replaced disgraced actor Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World".

He was working up until his death, providing the voice of Rizzo in upcoming movie "Heroes of the Golden Masks".

Tributes flooded the internet in the wake of his passing.

Piers Morgan was among the first people to pay tribute to the late star on social media. "RIP Christopher Plummer, 91. Sound of Music star and a wonderful actor. Sad news," so the British host tweeted.

George Takei wrote, "The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for 'Beginners.' He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt added another tribute, "Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3."

