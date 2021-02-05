 
 

Tory Lanez Maintains Innocence Amid Megan Thee Stallion Assault Allegations

Tory Lanez Maintains Innocence Amid Megan Thee Stallion Assault Allegations
Instagram
Celebrity

The Canadian spitter goes on rant on his page as he maintains his innocence amid the assault allegations levet at him, writing, 'if I was supposed to be in jail .... I would be in jail.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has fired back to a Twitter user who believed that he should be in jail for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In response to that, the Canadian spitter quickly goes on rant on his page as he maintains his innocence.

It started after Tory talked about Kodak Black, who got prison pardon by then-President Donald Trump earlier this year. "Y'all N***a's don't understand how hard this n***a Kodak finna come back," he tweeted on Thursday, February 4.

The tweet prompted one of his followers to reply, "Jail time for you boo." Catching wind of the comment, Tory hits back at the user in a quote-retweet, "Lol it's like y'all don't understand..... if I was supposed to be in jail .... I would be in jail .... please leave me alone .... I'm TIDE BLEACH BIHHH."

He went on adding, "And dats on 'innocence' bihhh."

  See also...

Some fans appeared to think that Tory made a point. Believing in Tory, someone wrote in an Instagram comment, "I mean he's not white, so if he shot somebody he'd be locked up for sure lol." Echoing the comment, another user added, "He's right though. We all know he would at least be in jail I he did shoot at Megan."

"It's like ppl don't use they head .. Tory is a N***a I don't care how famous he is if he were guilty he would be LOCKED .. Y'all see all these rappers locked up for lesser things so why not him??? Yea Ight that boy did nun stop the," another fan noted.

However, someone noted in a comment "that's not how the system works sir." The person explained, "You're on bail but once you go to trial you will be in jail." Still thinking that Tory was guilty, another user said, "he wants us to believe he's innocent so bad."

Prior to this, Tory's team filed a complaint to the court about the situation, asking the court to let him talk about the assault case. He allegedly sought modification to the terms of his protective order case, which was issued November 18, 2020, that forbid him from talking about the case or having any contact with Megan.

"In contrast to Mr. Peterson's silence, Megan authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession," a statement read. "This evidence -- including gunshot residue implicating others -- is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan."

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post
Related Posts
Tory Lanez Leaves Clubhouse Chatroom After Being Confronted With Megan Thee Stallion Question

Tory Lanez Leaves Clubhouse Chatroom After Being Confronted With Megan Thee Stallion Question

Tory Lanez Denies Throwing Shade at Megan Thee Stallion With 'Outstanding' Tweet

Tory Lanez Denies Throwing Shade at Megan Thee Stallion With 'Outstanding' Tweet

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting While Vacationing in Mexico

Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting While Vacationing in Mexico

Most Read
Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine
Celebrity

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber