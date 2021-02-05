 
 

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post

Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The 35-year-old star takes to Instagram Story to share a video of herself following the procedure, writing, 'Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen experienced another health scare that forced him to be hospitalized. The model and TV host revealed on her social media account that she just underwent an endometriosis surgery that is caused by uterine tissue growing outside of the uterus.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram Story on Thursday, February 4 to share a video of herself following the procedure. "Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol," Chrissy, who was seen lying in a hospital bed while wearing a surgical gown, wrote over the clip.

She later followed it up with a video of her resting at home in front of the TV. "I'm OK, I'm home now," Chrissy assured her fans while touching her stomach which was wrapped with multiple bandages on it from the procedure."All numbed up. Watching Larry David, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'."

  See also...

Another video saw her opening a box of donuts and taking a big bite of a maple bar. "It's so good," she told the camera. Getting candid about her healing process, the wife of John Legend" shared, "I thought I would be ... I usually am really good after. This one's a toughie."

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host went on to say that her "whole belly's got numbed" and it would be like that for a few days. "It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo," she added.

This arrived after Chrissy discussed her health battle after pregnancy loss back in September 2020. "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she tweeted on February 3. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."

You can share this post!

Salma Hayek Flaunts New Floral Breast Tattoos
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Chrissy Teigen Defends Her 'Unrelatable' Tweet About $13K Wine

Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Her Tooth While Eating Late-Night Snack

Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Her Tooth While Eating Late-Night Snack

Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Most Read
Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Donna Karan Hospitalized With Covid-19 After Receiving Vaccine

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Lady GaGa Showers 'Heroic' Hospital Staff for Taking Care of Her Sick Relative

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber