Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Getting 'Painful' Endometriosis Surgery in Cheeky Post

The 35-year-old star takes to Instagram Story to share a video of herself following the procedure, writing, 'Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol.'

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen experienced another health scare that forced him to be hospitalized. The model and TV host revealed on her social media account that she just underwent an endometriosis surgery that is caused by uterine tissue growing outside of the uterus.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram Story on Thursday, February 4 to share a video of herself following the procedure. "Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol," Chrissy, who was seen lying in a hospital bed while wearing a surgical gown, wrote over the clip.

She later followed it up with a video of her resting at home in front of the TV. "I'm OK, I'm home now," Chrissy assured her fans while touching her stomach which was wrapped with multiple bandages on it from the procedure."All numbed up. Watching Larry David, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'."

Another video saw her opening a box of donuts and taking a big bite of a maple bar. "It's so good," she told the camera. Getting candid about her healing process, the wife of John Legend" shared, "I thought I would be ... I usually am really good after. This one's a toughie."

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host went on to say that her "whole belly's got numbed" and it would be like that for a few days. "It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff. But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo," she added.

This arrived after Chrissy discussed her health battle after pregnancy loss back in September 2020. "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she tweeted on February 3. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."