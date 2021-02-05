Michelle Williams Tapped to Star as Peggy Lee in Biopic 'Fever'

WENN/Instar Movie

Additionally, multi-Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird are reportedly to be in talks to come on board as executive producers of the biopic.

AceShowbiz - Michelle Williams has been reportedly tapped to portray Peggy Lee in a forthcoming biopic titled "Fever". The actress will be reunited with director Todd Haynes, who previously worked with her together in Bob Dylan biopic "I'm Not Here". Meanwhile, Doug Wright ("Quills") is penning the screenplay.

"Fever" is set to be based on a Nora Ephron screenplay, but that the project was shelved after her death in 2012. Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon and Pamela Koffler & Christine Vachon will produce the movie via their Killer Films production company. MGM is also in negotiations to come onboard the project about the legendary singer.

Additionally, multi-Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish and her mother Maggie Baird alongside Record Label partner Justin Lubliner are reportedly to be in talks to come on board as executive producers. While the "Bad Guy" hitmaker has directed and produced a handful of her own music videos, it will be her first time serving as an executive producer credit.

As for Justin, he is an executive producer on Billie's upcoming "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" documentary out later this month. The leader of the year's 40 Under 40 executive previously revealed to Billboard that his team's top priorities was to help establish artists in film.

"Fever" had been in development at Fox 2000. It was about to go into production with Reese playing Peggy when Nora passed away in 2012, which eventually put the movie on hold. With Reese departing from the project and Fox 2000 being shuttered following the Fox-Disney merger, the film was shelved.

The production of the movie was allegedly picked up again after Michelle was drawn to the idea of playing the singer. MGM being interested in the rights further put together the package.

Peggy was best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song "Fever" to which she added her own additional lyrics. In addition to being a singer, songwriter and composer, she also had an amazing career as an actor. Peggy earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her excellent portrayal of a despairing, alcoholic blues singer in "Blues" back in 1995. Peggy died in 2002 at the age of 81.