 
 

Gigi Hadid Too Exhausted to Notice Her Newborn Baby After 14-Hour Labor

Gigi Hadid Too Exhausted to Notice Her Newborn Baby After 14-Hour Labor
Instagram
Celebrity

The 25-year-old runway beauty recalls giving birth to daughter Khai at home, describing the exhausting 14-hour labor as 'the craziest pain in [her] life.'

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid was so exhausted by her 14-hour labour, she didn't even notice her baby had been born.

The 25-year-old model welcomed daughter Khai with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September (20), and now reveals she was so tired "it didn't even click" that she was a mum.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said, "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's (Malik) holding her. It was so cute."

Gigi gave birth at her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and the model claims she and Zayn prepared for the arrival of their daughter by watching the 2008 documentary "The Business of Being Born", which depicts a successful home birth.

  See also...

She said, "What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, 'OK, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do'. We both looked at each other and were like, 'I think that's the call.' "

But giving birth at home meant Gigi had to deal with the pain of labour without any medication, and the model revealed her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her doula - who watched the process over Zoom - coached her.

She explained, "I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is'. I loved that. There definitely was a point where I was like, 'I wonder what it would be like with an epidural, how it would be different?' My midwife looked at me and was like, 'You're doing it. No one can help you. You're past the point of the epidural anyway, so you'd be pushing exactly the same way in a hospital bed.' "

And when little Khai finally arrived, Gigi and Zayn agreed they won't be going through the process of expanding their family again for a little while.

"I know my mom and Zayn and (sister) Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror. Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.' "

You can share this post!

Donald Trump Says 'Who Cares!' as He Quits SAG-AFTRA Ahead of Disciplinary Hearing

Morgan Wallen Let Go by Booking Agency After ACM Declared His Ineligibility Following Racial Slur
Related Posts
Gigi Hadid Flaunts Flat Abs 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Flat Abs 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Just Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter on Baby's 4 Month Birthday

Gigi Hadid Just Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter on Baby's 4 Month Birthday

Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Hardest Day Dealing With Nausea During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Hardest Day Dealing With Nausea During Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Marks Zayn Malik's 28th Birthday With Tribute Post About 'Team No Sleep'

Gigi Hadid Marks Zayn Malik's 28th Birthday With Tribute Post About 'Team No Sleep'

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber