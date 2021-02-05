Donald Trump Says 'Who Cares!' as He Quits SAG-AFTRA Ahead of Disciplinary Hearing

WENN Celebrity

The former President of the United States has reacted to the acting union's plan to hold a disciplinary hearing as he is facing expulsion and fine from the organization.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former U.S. leader Donald Trump has resigned from acting union SAG-AFTRA ahead of a Disciplinary Committee hearing to determine if he should be expelled.

National Board officials ordered the hearing last month (Jan21), insisting Trump's comments and actions during his term as President and beyond violated their Constitution.

The board acted on charges initiated by SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White at the request of President Gabrielle Carteris, which cite Trump's role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and in "sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

Trump has made it easier for everyone involved by resigning his membership from the union on Thursday (04Feb21).

In his letter of resignation, addressed to Carteris, Trump writes, "I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!"

"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice - to name just a few!"

"I've also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others. Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union. Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me..."

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

Responding to the letter, Carteris and White write, "Thank you."