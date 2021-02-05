 
 

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Grease' actress is 'feeling blessed' as she's married to 'plant medicine man' John Easterling who grows cannabis in order to help her battle breast cancer.

  • Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John is "feeling blessed" amid her battle with breast cancer.

The "Grease" star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer - her third battle with the disease - in 2017, but has said she feels "very blessed" despite her health struggle because she's still able to work and support her family.

Olivia is releasing a new duets album and will soon watch her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, tie the knot with her fiance of 10 years, James Driskill, and has said she couldn't be happier with her life right now.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," she told People magazine. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."

  See also...

The 72-year-old singer and actress is also happily married to John Easterling, who she praised for helping her by growing medicinal cannabis to ease her symptoms.

"I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge," she added. "Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

Olivia Newton-John previously said she became more involved in cancer research after her pal Kelly Preston died of breast cancer. "Kelly was a lovely woman and (it was an) incredibly tragic loss," she told Us Weekly. "It just strengthened my resolve to find an end to cancer."

"Losing friends and losing people that you care about just makes me even more determined to do this research."

You can share this post!

Migos Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Talent Agent

Russell Brand Insists He 'Really Tried' to Save Katy Perry Marriage Before Filing for Divorce
Related Posts
Olivia Newton-John Determined to Find Cure for Cancer After Pal Kelly Preston's Death

Olivia Newton-John Determined to Find Cure for Cancer After Pal Kelly Preston's Death

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Olivia Newton-John Considers Cancer Diagnosis as 'Gift'

Olivia Newton-John Considers Cancer Diagnosis as 'Gift'

Olivia Newton-John and Dixie Chicks Tapped for Pride Month Livestream

Olivia Newton-John and Dixie Chicks Tapped for Pride Month Livestream

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Dustin Diamond's Heartbreaking Plea Before Death Revealed: 'Find Me a New Body'

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Shares Inspiration Behind His Surgically-Implanted Forehead Diamond