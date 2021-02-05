Olivia Newton-John Grateful to Husband for Growing Cannabis to Help Her Battle Cancer

WENN Celebrity

The 'Grease' actress is 'feeling blessed' as she's married to 'plant medicine man' John Easterling who grows cannabis in order to help her battle breast cancer.

Feb 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Newton-John is "feeling blessed" amid her battle with breast cancer.

The "Grease" star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer - her third battle with the disease - in 2017, but has said she feels "very blessed" despite her health struggle because she's still able to work and support her family.

Olivia is releasing a new duets album and will soon watch her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, tie the knot with her fiance of 10 years, James Driskill, and has said she couldn't be happier with her life right now.

"I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things," she told People magazine. "I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed."

The 72-year-old singer and actress is also happily married to John Easterling, who she praised for helping her by growing medicinal cannabis to ease her symptoms.

"I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge," she added. "Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

Olivia Newton-John previously said she became more involved in cancer research after her pal Kelly Preston died of breast cancer. "Kelly was a lovely woman and (it was an) incredibly tragic loss," she told Us Weekly. "It just strengthened my resolve to find an end to cancer."

"Losing friends and losing people that you care about just makes me even more determined to do this research."