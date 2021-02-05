 
 

Migos Files Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Against Talent Agent

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff have seemingly reached a settlement with longtime talent attorney Damien Granderson after previously suing him for malpractice and unjust enrichment.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop stars Migos have dropped their lawsuit against longtime talent attorney Damien Granderson.

The "Bad and Boujee" hitmakers had filed papers against Granderson back in July (20), accusing him of cheating them out of "millions" by failing to disclose "glaring conflicts of interest" by taking them on as clients in 2013, even though he already represented bosses at the band's label, Quality Control Music.

They had sued him for malpractice and unjust enrichment, but filed a voluntary dismissal without prejudice in November - meaning they could file a future claim against Granderson. However, on Wednesday (03Feb21), Migos filed another request for dismissal, this time with prejudice.

According to Billboard, this usually happens when a "tentative settlement" is reached between the two parties, while the specific points of the deal "haven't been finalized." In that way, Migos would be free to revive their case against Granderson if their deal fell apart.

The trio, comprising Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, are currently preparing for their next studio album. Last year, Quavo said the new album was complete but they chose to put it on hold due to pandemic.

"We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album."

"I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

