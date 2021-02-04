Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

While they are not 'putting pressure on the relationship right now,' the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her rapper ex-boyfriend are reported to have spent 'a lot of time together with Stormi as a family.'

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) might still have feelings for one another. Although they have parted ways for more than a year and have yet to get back together, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her rapper ex-boyfriend are unveiled to have still been "madly in love" with each other.

"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there," a source told E! News. "Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

Noting that the pair have been "amazing co-parents" that follow a "great routine", the source added, "[They] spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now." The insider went on to claim that the former couple is not dating other people "at this moment."

Kylie and Travis, who called it quits in the fall of 2019, just celebrated Stormi's 3th birthday on Monday, February 1. Offering a tribute to the toddler, the reality star shared on Instagram several throwback photos and videos of her baby girl. "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time," she began her lengthy message.

"it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," the younger sister of Kendall Jenner added. "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years, but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Kylie's baby daddy, in the meantime, took to his own Instagram page to post his sweet poem. Alongside father-daughter snaps, he penned, "3 is bigger than 2. 3 more years of love that's true. 3 more inches u might have grew. 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."