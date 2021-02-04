 
 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are 'Madly in Love' Despite Not Getting Back Together
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

While they are not 'putting pressure on the relationship right now,' the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her rapper ex-boyfriend are reported to have spent 'a lot of time together with Stormi as a family.'

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) might still have feelings for one another. Although they have parted ways for more than a year and have yet to get back together, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and her rapper ex-boyfriend are unveiled to have still been "madly in love" with each other.

"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there," a source told E! News. "Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

Noting that the pair have been "amazing co-parents" that follow a "great routine", the source added, "[They] spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now." The insider went on to claim that the former couple is not dating other people "at this moment."

  See also...

Kylie and Travis, who called it quits in the fall of 2019, just celebrated Stormi's 3th birthday on Monday, February 1. Offering a tribute to the toddler, the reality star shared on Instagram several throwback photos and videos of her baby girl. "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time," she began her lengthy message.

"it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty," the younger sister of Kendall Jenner added. "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years, but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Kylie's baby daddy, in the meantime, took to his own Instagram page to post his sweet poem. Alongside father-daughter snaps, he penned, "3 is bigger than 2. 3 more years of love that's true. 3 more inches u might have grew. 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

You can share this post!

Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo Are 'Taking a Break' as He Mends Relationship With Estranged Wife

Trey Songz's Ex Appears to Shade Him After Alleged Sex Tape Leak: 'Cringe'
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

Kylie Jenner Mocked for Her Luxury Showers' 'Sucky' Water Pressure

Kylie Jenner Mocked for Her Luxury Showers' 'Sucky' Water Pressure

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Unveils Huge Snake Tattoo in Rare Intimate Look of Life at Home

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Shows Regret for Ignoring Evelyn Lozada's Warning About Kevin Hunter

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Ex-Guitarist Calls the Rocker 'Bad Guy' Amid Abuse Allegations

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber