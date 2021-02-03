 
 

Kylie Jenner Writes Emotional Tribute, Travis Scott Pens Poem to Mark Daughter Stormi's 3rd Birthday

Mom Kylie celebrates her only daughter's latest birthday by posting a heartfelt message dedicated to the little girl while proud dad Travis writes a sweet poem for his little one.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner got emotional as she marked her daughter Stormi Webster's third birthday on Monday (01Feb21). The reality star and businesswoman - who shares her little girl with rapper Travis Scott - couldn't stop herself from crying as she paid tribute to her only child.

Kylie admitted she will miss her "cute voice" and their "long talks on the potty," but she can't wait to watch her "special girl" grow and achieve "amazing things."

She captioned an Instagram carousel of throwback snaps of Stormi and her bump, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!! (sic)"

The beauty mogul also shared a video of memories of Stormi and captioned the clip, "3 years of stormi."

Travis also posted his own tribute on his profile in the form of a sweet poem.

  See also...

Alongside two black and white photographs with his daughter, he wrote, "3 is bigger than 2, 3 more years of love that's true, 3 more inches u might have grew, 3 more years a lot to dooo!!! 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU. Happy bday to my Lil storm storm."

This year, Stormi and her family enjoyed a mini edition of her annual 'Stormi World' party due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival-style celebration, themed around her father's "Astroworld" LP, has been a tradition for the past two years and was slightly scaled down for the third instalment.

While the extravagant bash usually includes fairground rides and much more, this time, there was a Raising Cane's chicken truck, an inflatable slide, Stormi's own candy store and merchandise with "third time's a charm" emblazoned across it.

She also got her own Cinderella-style carriage and a fairytale castle birthday cake.

