 
 

Todd Chrisley Sees Racist Attack on Granddaughter Chloe as God's Way to 'Change' Them

Having enjoyed the privilege as a white person in America and never dealing with racism before, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star thinks 'that God gave us Chloe because we needed to be changed.'

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley reflects on how his biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley is transforming him and his family as white people in America. Speaking on racist attack on the 8-year-old girl, the reality TV star admits he sees it as God's way to change them.

"I think anyone that watches our show knows that if you come for my children, or my wife, or our marriage, then I will drag you," Todd says in a sneak peek of Monday's (February 8) episode of "Tamron Hall" obtained by PEOPLE. "Anything outside of that, you want to attack me personally, I don't care. I don't live my life based on other people's opinions."

He admits while speaking to the host, Tamron Hall, "What I do see is that we, as a white couple in America, have never dealt with racism until Chloe and we have been in that privileged sector of not having to have that added stress on us as people." The 51-year-old continues, "And then God brought Chloe to us and I think that God gave us Chloe because we needed to be changed. We needed to be able to use our platform to help those who may not have a voice."

Assuring that Chloe is "doing fine," Todd says they are protecting his granddaughter by shielding her from racist comments made about her online. "Does she know the things that people say on social media? No," he shares. "We don't tell her those things. We take that information and we use it as a tool to help us teach her or to prepare her for what's coming."

Weighing in on the issue, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star's wife Julie Chrisley doesn't think pulling Chloe from their family's show is a way out to this. "Absolutely not," she says. "Because she is a part of our family, she's as much a part of our family as Todd is, as I am, as any of our children are, so for that reason, no - we're not going to do that."

She stresses, "We're going to continue to support her, continue to reinforce to her that she is exactly the way she's supposed to be, exactly the way that God made her to be and that there's absolutely nothing to change."

Chloe is Todd and Julie's granddaughter from their son Kyle Chrisley. The couple has custody of the girl due to Kyle's and Chloe's mother Angela's criminal issues.

