 
 

'Better Call Saul' Leads TV Nominations at 2021 WGA Awards

The 'Breaking Bad' spin-off dominates the television nominations at the upcoming 73rd annual Writers Guild of America Awards with a total of five nods including best drama series.

  • Feb 4, 2021
> "Better Call Saul" leads all TV nominations for next month's (Mar21) Writers Guild of America Awards with five nods.

Writer Vince Gilligan's hit show will compete for the Drama Series prize alongside "The Boys", "The Crown", "Ozark", and "The Mandalorian".

Meanwhile, "The Great", Pen15", "What We Do in the Shadows", "Curb Your Enthusiasm", and "Ted Lasso" will battle it out for the Comedy Series gong, and "Dave", "The Flight Attendant", "The Great", "Ted Lasso", and "Lovecraft Country" are up for New Series.

The awards will be handed out during a virtual ceremony on 21 March (21).

Drama Series:


Comedy Series:


New Series:


Original Long Form:


Adapted Long Form:


Original & Adapted Short Form New Media:

Animation:


Episodic Drama:


Episodic Comedy:


Comedy/Variety Talk Series:


Comedy/Variety Specials:

  • "30 Rock: A One-Time Special"
  • "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)"
  • "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"
  • "Yearly Departed"

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series:

  • "At Home with Amy Sedaris"
  • "How to with John Wilson"
  • "The Amber Ruffin Show"

Quiz and Audience Participation:


Daytime Drama:

