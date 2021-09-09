 
 

Bob Odenkirk Resumes 'Better Call Saul' Filming After Heart Attack Recovery

AMC/Michele K. Short
The Saul Goodman depicter is back to work on the set of the 'Breaking Bad' spin-off after he took a break to focus on his recovery after suffering a heart attack.

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk has returned to work on "Better Call Saul" for the first time since his heart attack earlier this summer (Jul21).

The two-time Emmy winner collapsed on the set of the "Breaking Bad" spin off in late July and was rushed to hospital. It was later confirmed he had suffered a "heart related incident" before the Emmy winner shared his own statement, much to the relief of concerned fans and friends.

Bob confirmed he'd had saying "a small heart attack" and thanked everyone for their concern, adding, I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Now he's back at work and on Wednesday (08Sep21), he tweeted a snap of himself in the makeup chair, back on the show's Albuquerque, New Mexico set.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul!" he wrote. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW (by the way) this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

The actor previously admitted he was overwhelmed by people's support following his collapse. He said people insisted he made "the world slightly better," and quipped in response, "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

TV bosses were happy for him after it's confirmed he's doing OK after the heart attack, "We are so glad he's on the mend and just wanted to pause and wish him all the best in his recovery, which is now underway."

