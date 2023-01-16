 

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Better Call Saul' Leads Full TV Winner List With 3 Trophies

Trailing behind with two nods each are ABC's 'Abbott Elementary', which wins Best Comedy Series, and Hulu's 'The Dropout,' which is named as Best Limited Series.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards unveiled the full list of TV winners on Sunday night, January 15. At the award-giving event, which aired live from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles at 7/6c on The CW, it was revealed that "Better Call Saul" led the pack after taking home three trophies.

The AMC drama won the coveted Best Drama Series nod. In addition, the show's stars Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito were honored with Best Actor and Supporting Actor respectively for their performances on the hit series.

Trailing behind with two victories was ABC's "Abbott Elementary". The comedy show bagged two out of its six nominations which were Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Also being honored with two nods was Hulu's "The Dropout". The series bested fellow nominees in Best Limited Series category. Actress Amanda Seyfried also added another win to the show after being named as Best Actress in a Limited Series, winning against Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna"), Lily James ("Pam & Tommy"), Amber Midthunder ("Prey"), Julia Roberts ("Gaslit") and Michelle Pfeiffer ("The First Lady").

As for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, the award went to Jeremy Allen White, thanks to his performance on "The Bear". Jean Smart, meanwhile, defended her title as Best Actress in a Comedy Series as she won the category for her role on "Hacks".

Also collecting one of the coveted awards at the event, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, was Zendaya Coleman. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star nabbed the Best Actress in a Drama Series gong for her portrayal of Rue on "Euphoria".

Full TV winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards:

