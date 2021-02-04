 
 

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

The 'Dangerous' musician has become a hot potato following racial slur controversy as his label bosses decide to suspend him 'indefinitely' and top TV networks remove his music and videos.

AceShowbiz - Singer Morgan Wallen has been suspended "indefinitely" by his record label bosses and had his music and videos removed from top radio and TV networks in light of his racial slur controversy.

The country newcomer, who just secured his third week atop the U.S. chart with his "Dangerous: The Double Album" release, hit headlines late on Tuesday (02Feb21]") after TMZ obtained video footage of Wallen using the N-word as he arrived back at his Nashville, Tennessee home on Sunday following a night out with friends.

He issued a public apology to People.com, admitting he's "embarrassed and sorry" for using the "unacceptable and inappropriate" language, adding, "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better."

However, the scandal quickly prompted chiefs at iHeartRadio and Cumulus Media to remove the rising star's songs from their stations, while he was also ditched from Spotify's Hot Country Songs and Apple Music's Today's Country playlists.

Now executives at independent firm Big Loud Records, to which Wallen is signed, have suspended his contract, with the backing of Republic Records officials, who distributed Dangerous.

A company statement reads, "In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen's recording contract indefinitely."

"Republic Records fully supports Big Loud's decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated."

And Wallen's actions have also cost him airplay on the Viacom-owned channel Country Music Television.

"After learning of Morgan Wallen's racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms," a representative posted on social media.

"We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion."

