Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination
Movie

The 12-year-old German actress is over the moon as she becomes one of the youngest stars to receive a Golden Globe nomination, thanks to her role in 'News of the World'.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - German actress Helena Zengel is pinching herself after becoming one of the youngest people to land a Golden Globe nomination.

The 12-year-old "News of the World" star is younger than Saoirse Ronan, Evan Rachel Wood, Natalie Portman, and Jodie Foster when they were first nominated, and she ties with Haley Joel Osment and Kirsten Dunst, who were also 12, when they received nods for "The Sixth Sense" and "Interview with the Vampire", respectively.

Stunned by her nomination on Wednesday (03Feb21), Zengel tells Deadline, "I didn't expect that at all and I'm so excited about it."

In Paul Greengrass' film, Zengel plays a young girl bonding with Tom Hanks' travelling news reader Captain Kidd in post-Civil War America.

She'll battle Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father"), Amanda Seyfried ("Mank"), and Foster ("The Mauritanian") for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture prize.

And she has already landed a string of new movie offers thanks to "News of the World".

"I can't say much," she said, "but (I'm) going to be (doing) some new, great movies."

In addition to helping Helena Zengel to get a nomination, "News of the World" is also up for Best Original Score, thanks to James Newton Howard's work. It's up against "Soul", "Mank", "The Midnight Sky", and "Tenet".

Zengel's Golden Globe nomination came a year after she won Best Actress title at Palm Springs International Film Festival and Deutscher Filmpreis for her impressive onscreen performance in "System Crasher" or "Systemsprenger".

