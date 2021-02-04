Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

WENN Music

The event to promote Maluma's new mini album '7 Dias en Jamaica' at an art gallery in Miami has been shut down by law enforcement because of Covid-19 concerns.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A meet and greet session with Maluma in Miami on Tuesday (02Feb21) was shut down by police for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The "Parce" star was promoting his new album "7 Dias en Jamaica" at an art gallery in Wynwood and took to Instagram ahead of the event to encourage fans to come and see him.

"I WANT TO SEE YOU AND TAKE MANY PICTURES OF US !! (Wear face masks)," he wrote in Spanish.

However, as he pulled up to the event and stuck his head out of his car's sunroof, the vehicle was immediately swarmed by hundreds of fans, all clamouring to take snaps of the Colombian star.

Once inside the gallery, Maluma greeted around 160 fans, who entered in groups of 10. However, the Miami Police Department said that despite the fact that the majority of people - the singer included - were wearing face masks and observing social distancing, the event still wasn't safe amid the pandemic, and shut it down.

Following the police involvement, Maluma returned to his Instagram page to share a video in Spanish about officers shutting down the event, and told fans he's planning to make another appearance later this week.

A mini album with seven tracks, "#7DJ" came out less than a year after he dropped his fifth studio album "Papi Juancho" last year.

At the beginning of pandemic before releasing an album, Maluma was forced to cut short his world tour due to lockdown.