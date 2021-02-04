 
 

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic
WENN
Music

The event to promote Maluma's new mini album '7 Dias en Jamaica' at an art gallery in Miami has been shut down by law enforcement because of Covid-19 concerns.

  • Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A meet and greet session with Maluma in Miami on Tuesday (02Feb21) was shut down by police for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The "Parce" star was promoting his new album "7 Dias en Jamaica" at an art gallery in Wynwood and took to Instagram ahead of the event to encourage fans to come and see him.

"I WANT TO SEE YOU AND TAKE MANY PICTURES OF US !! (Wear face masks)," he wrote in Spanish.

  See also...

However, as he pulled up to the event and stuck his head out of his car's sunroof, the vehicle was immediately swarmed by hundreds of fans, all clamouring to take snaps of the Colombian star.

Once inside the gallery, Maluma greeted around 160 fans, who entered in groups of 10. However, the Miami Police Department said that despite the fact that the majority of people - the singer included - were wearing face masks and observing social distancing, the event still wasn't safe amid the pandemic, and shut it down.

Following the police involvement, Maluma returned to his Instagram page to share a video in Spanish about officers shutting down the event, and told fans he's planning to make another appearance later this week.

A mini album with seven tracks, "#7DJ" came out less than a year after he dropped his fifth studio album "Papi Juancho" last year.

At the beginning of pandemic before releasing an album, Maluma was forced to cut short his world tour due to lockdown.

You can share this post!

R. Kelly's Pal Pleads Guilty to Trying to Bribe Witness in the Star's Criminal Case

Helena Zengel, 12, Thrilled Being One of the Youngest People to Land Golden Globe Nomination
Related Posts
Maluma Makes History as First Male to Grace Elle U.S.'s Cover

Maluma Makes History as First Male to Grace Elle U.S.'s Cover

Artist of the Week: Maluma

Artist of the Week: Maluma

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Watch: Maluma Offers An Intimate Look at His Colombia Mansion While in Quarantine

Watch: Maluma Offers An Intimate Look at His Colombia Mansion While in Quarantine

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter
Music

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'

Cardi B Shares Raunchy Look as She Teases New Single 'Up'

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters

Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

Trent Reznor Dominates 2021 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards With Five Nominations

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

Marilyn Manson's Record Label Cuts Ties With Rocker Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Record Label Cuts Ties With Rocker Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Funkmaster Flex Insists Drake Is a Better Artist Than Jay-Z: He's Michael Jackson to Some Kids

Funkmaster Flex Insists Drake Is a Better Artist Than Jay-Z: He's Michael Jackson to Some Kids

Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Tom Jones Feels Sorry for New Musicians for Being 'Stifled' by Pandemic

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Suspended by Label, His Videos Removed From TV Networks After N-Word Scandal

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic