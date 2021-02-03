'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan in 'Trouble' After Watching Sex Scenes With Mom

Instagram TV

The Penelope Featherington depicter on the Netflix hit series reveals that episode 6 is the most uncomfortable to watch with her mother because of the 'non-stop sh**ging.'

AceShowbiz - Nicola Coughlan found it uneasy to watch "Bridgerton" with her mother. In a revealing new interview, the Penelope Featherington depicter on the Netflix hit series revealed that she was in "trouble" after she and her mother watched an episode filled with "sh**ging" scenes.

The 34-year-old Irish star made the honest confession when speaking on the "Make It Reign" podcast. "I knew pretty well how the episodes went and the amount of sexiness in them," she first spilled. "When I showed her the first episode and Johnny Bailey's bum appeared very quickly into episode one, she was like, 'what is going on!' "

"And I have to be like, 'It's not my fault I didn't write it, it's romance novels and it's a really important part of the story,' but I was still in trouble," she went on sharing. "Then with episode six I thought, 'oh my God what am I going to do? It's none stop sh**ging! I am going to be in so much trouble. I said, 'sh**ging,' on the Graham Norton show and I was dead."

Luckily, the Clare Devlin of "Derry Girls" managed to handle the awkwardness. "I was sweating when I watched it back," she pointed out. "What I ended up doing was just fast-forwarding through all the sexy bits and at the end of the episode, she said, 'That one was very short!' "

During the chat, Nicola also confessed that she was worried whether the series would be a hit before it was released. "Before 'Bridgerton' came out, I knew it was coming out on the biggest streaming service in the world on Christmas Day but there was still a part of me that went, 'Is anyone going to watch this and I need to get people to watch it,' " she recalled.

"So on Christmas day, I was going no-one has watched it, no-one will watch this show," she continued. "I just fully had a moment where I was like, 'it's fine, it's fine, it's fine, I've dedicated a year and a half of my life to it and I know hundreds of people put in so many months of their life into it but it is fine, no-one will watch it,' and I've just accepted that."

Despite Nicola's fear, Netflix announced that "Briderton" is its most-watched series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households within 28 days.