Joss Stone Introduces Her 'Sweet' Newborn Daughter

WENN/Patrick Hoffmann Celebrity

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced she's pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend in an October 2020 episode of her 'A Cuppa Happy' podcast.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joss Stone is officially a first-time mother. Just days after she and boyfriend Cody DaLuz welcomed their first child together, the "Walk with Me" songstress finally had time to introduce their "sweet" newborn daughter to the world.

The 33-year-old new mother broke the happy news via Facebook Live on Sunday, January 31. "I have a very special little bun that I've been making... Took about nine months. It's cooked! It's ready," she first said as her beau brought up the baby for the camera. "She's so sweet. This is Violet Melissa Daluz.

"She was breach so I had to have a C-section which was delightful. They had to take her out the sunroof. It was quick. We didn't know she was a girl until that moment," the Grammy Award-winning singer, who delivered the tot on Friday, January 29, added. "I wanted a girl."

Joss' post was quick to be flooded with congratulatory comments following her baby announcement. One declared, "Absolutely fabulous Joss, congratulations to all 3 of you !" Another exclaimed, "Congrats, she's so incredibly beautiful and your love for each other is amazing." A third chimed in, "Congratulatioonssss to you and Cody! She's gorgeous!! Welcome baby girl!"

Later on Tuesday, February 2, the "Super Duper Love" hitmaker shared on Instagram the before-and-after pictures from her pregnancy. She kicked off her caption by stating, "#beforeandafter my heart is so full with love . Even more than before which was hard to imagine."

"I have officially transitioned into a parent who thinks their baby is the best baby in the world and Of course everyone wants to see pictures of her all the time ! Haha! I'm sorry people , I just can't help it," she continued. "She is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen and the coolest thing I have ever made by far."

Joss confirmed her pregnancy back in October 2020. When hosting her "A Cuppa Happy" podcast, she told her guest Ella Mills, "Guess what? I am going to have a little baby! I am so excited to talk to you because I don't know many pregnant women. I am week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time."