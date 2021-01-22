Dustin Diamond in Good Spirits After Completing First Round of Chemotherapy

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Saved by the Bell' actor is determined to fight his health crisis as he is undergoing chemotherapy amid his battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

AceShowbiz - "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy in his battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

The actor was hospitalised earlier this month (Jan21) after complaining of body aches.

Diamond's representatives have confirmed the cancer started elsewhere in his body and metastasised to his lungs, while revealing he is determined to fight his health crisis and remains in good spirits, according to TMZ.

Dustin's life has been touched by cancer in the past - his mother died following a battle with breast cancer.

According to his close friend Dan Block, Dustin Diamond's health problems began with a "tumor on his neck." The pal explained, "It started off as a tumor on his neck - a huge lump on his throat - and it was very visible. He was afraid of someone taking pictures of it and posting it online."

Update on his health condition came after the reboot of his TV show was picked up for a second season. The likes of Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen are expected to return.

Dustin was snubbed from the reboot along with original members Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins.

While Dustin was quiet about the snub, Voorhies admitted feeling "slighted and hurt" for not being invited to take part in the new show.

She has also been excluded from numerous bonding events her castmates have had since the show ended, such as a dinner last year 2019 to celebrate "30 years of friendship."

On being left out of such social occasions, the screen star mused, "They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly... (But) family isn't kept complete without its lead."