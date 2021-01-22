 
 

Dustin Diamond in Good Spirits After Completing First Round of Chemotherapy

Dustin Diamond in Good Spirits After Completing First Round of Chemotherapy
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'Saved by the Bell' actor is determined to fight his health crisis as he is undergoing chemotherapy amid his battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Saved by the Bell" star Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy in his battle with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

The actor was hospitalised earlier this month (Jan21) after complaining of body aches.

Diamond's representatives have confirmed the cancer started elsewhere in his body and metastasised to his lungs, while revealing he is determined to fight his health crisis and remains in good spirits, according to TMZ.

Dustin's life has been touched by cancer in the past - his mother died following a battle with breast cancer.

According to his close friend Dan Block, Dustin Diamond's health problems began with a "tumor on his neck." The pal explained, "It started off as a tumor on his neck - a huge lump on his throat - and it was very visible. He was afraid of someone taking pictures of it and posting it online."

  See also...

Update on his health condition came after the reboot of his TV show was picked up for a second season. The likes of Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Thiessen are expected to return.

Dustin was snubbed from the reboot along with original members Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins.

While Dustin was quiet about the snub, Voorhies admitted feeling "slighted and hurt" for not being invited to take part in the new show.

She has also been excluded from numerous bonding events her castmates have had since the show ended, such as a dinner last year 2019 to celebrate "30 years of friendship."

On being left out of such social occasions, the screen star mused, "They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly... (But) family isn't kept complete without its lead."

You can share this post!

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar Split? They Delete Each Other on Instagram

'Bridgerton' Season 2 to Focus on Anthony in His Quest for Love
Related Posts
Dustin Diamond Undergoing Chemo to Battle Stage 4 Cancer

Dustin Diamond Undergoing Chemo to Battle Stage 4 Cancer

'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized With Cancer

'Saved by the Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized With Cancer

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing