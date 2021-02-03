'The Nevers' First Trailer Shows Superpowers in Victorian England

TV

Created by Joss Whedon ('Buffy the Vampire Slayer', 'Firefly'), HBO's upcoming genre-mashing sci-fi series was ordered straight-to-series back in July 2018.

AceShowbiz - HBO has unleashed the first trailer for its upcoming genre-mashing series "The Nevers" for viewing pleasure. Released on Tuesday, February 2, the trailer of the sci-fi series features Victorian ladies showcasing their superpowers.

It opens with Lord Massen narrating in voiceover, "It came three years ago, a power that mocks God. Those afflicted are Touched." A silhouette of what seems like a monster flickers on screen before Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) enter in fashion.

Later, the trailer hints at the Touched being in danger. "In this war, the cops, the purists, there's not shortage of people who hate us," someone notes in voiceover. Elsewhere in the video, Donnelly's Mrs. True is seen fighting some men who seemingly try to kill a woman who is like her.

Created by Joss Whedon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "Firely"), "The Nevers'" was ordered straight-to-series back in July 2018. Its official synopsis reads, "In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people -- mostly women -- who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities -- some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces -- to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."

Also starring on the series are Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson and Pip Torrens. The cast further includes Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

"The Nevers" is set to air on HBO in April, though a specific date has yet to be announced.