Nicola Coughlan Recalls Accidentally Stabbing 'Bridgerton' Co-Star on First Day of Shooting

Speaking to Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, the actress playing Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit drama shares her relief that Claudia Jessie remains her friend after the bloody incident.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Nicola Coughlan will never forget her first day of filming on racy Netflix hit "Bridgerton" - because she was involved in a bloody stabbing.

The "Derry Girls" star was really excited to score her role as Penelope Featherington in the TV drama, which is co-produced by TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, but nerves got the better of her when she arrived on set.

"It was my first day," she tells "Bridgerton" superfan Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show, "and it's quite terrifying getting a big Shondaland/Netflix job. You think, 'I just don't want to screw this up'."

"They (wardrobe department officials) said to me, 'You're very tiny, let's put you in heels,' and I thought, 'Yep, I'll do anything you want me to do'."

But things didn't go quite as the Irish funnywoman had planned and she quickly struggled with her "balance" in the scenes.

"It became evident pretty quickly that with the corset and the heels, my balance was not so amazing so I was walking along and I fell three times," she remembers.

"The third time I was holding a parasol, which in the wrong hands is a deadly weapon. I fell forward and stabbed Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, in the hand, and she just started bleeding. So unfortunately there was a stabbing on the first day, and I was guilty."

Luckily, there were no bad feelings between the pals.

"It was not good. But she's still my friend," laughs Nicola.