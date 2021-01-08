Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Shares Selfie From Pro-Trump Capitol Protest

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

It is unclear if Jason Allen Alexander, who was married to the 'Toxic' hitmaker for just 55 hours in 2004, was part of the riotous group that stormed the Capitol building.

Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex-husband has been a part of the pro-Trump protest in Washington D.C. which turned into Capitol riot. Jason Allen Alexander, who was married to the "Toxic" hitmaker for just 55 hours back in 2004, shared a selfie he took while attending the Wednesday, January 6 rally to protest Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The 39-year-old posted the picture on his Facebook account. In the snap, he was seen wearing a red beanie with a "Trump 45" sign. He was standing on the street with the crowd while a Trump 2020 flag was spotted in the background. "DC. Millions showed up," he simply wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

While many Facebook users supported Alexander for attending the protest, one individual lashed out at him. The person slammed him by writing, "And you sir are a d**khead. No wonder Britney divorced your stupid a**." It did not go unnoticed by Alexander who then wrote in response, "it's called freedom."

Despite his attendance, it remained unclear whether Alexander was a part of the riotous group that stormed the Capitol building. Still, days earlier, he informed his followers that he would be in Washington D.C. to show his support for Donald Trump.

On Monday, January 4, Alexander made use of his Facebook account to upload a video featuring crowds of Trump's supporters. Over the clip, he penned, "Where all my patriots I'm on the Trump Train what will you tell you grand kids."

Trump aside, Alexander was also spotted joining #FreeBritney movement in Los Angeles as a hearing took place over the "Womanizer" singer's conservatorship months priors. He joined the gathering to support her in removing her father, Jamie Spears, as the sole conservator overseeing her financial affairs and wellbeing.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Alexander opened up about Britney's conservatorship. "There was a reason for the conservatorship then for a short period. But 12 years later? Come on, man. It's ridiculous," he stated. He also claimed that Britney's money has been "missing" and "being spent out of her control" by her father. He went on to stress that it's "just time to put it to an end."

Alexander and Britney tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in January 2004. However, the former couple decided to call it quits 55 hours after exchanging wedding vows.