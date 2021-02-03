Hailey Baldwin Undergoes Therapy to Cope With Online Hate Over Relationship With Justin Bieber

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin reveals she turned to therapy to deal with the 'negative attention' she has received online since she became romantically involved with Justin.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber has therapy to help her cope with the "negative attention" she receives online.

The model has faced a lot of scrutiny on social media and recently her husband, Justin Bieber, branded one online troll "a sad excuse of a human" for encouraging people to insult his wife after they tried to say that his ex-partner, Selena Gomez, was better for him.

Hailey - who tied the knot with the "Anyone" singer in 2018 - has opened up about how she copes with trolling and admitted her consistent therapy sessions and having a spouse who has been in the public eye and "dealing with this" a lot longer than her, helps her a great deal.

Speaking to the "Women's Health Going for Goal" podcast, Hailey said, "The way that I've dealt with a lot of the negative attention is … I've talked it a lot through with a therapist, and I do therapy consistently … I'm also married to someone that's been dealing with this a lot longer than I have, to an extremely, like the highest level it could possibly be. I think being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful."

Hailey has trained herself to remember that she doesn't "owe" anything to anyone and doesn't need to "explain" herself to strangers.

And using this coping mechanism has given her "a lot more freedom."

"The biggest thing for me with social media was the battle of ... for a while strangers made me feel like I had to explain myself, when the reality is, I don't owe them anything," she explained. "It took me a while to get there and understand that, because I'm kind of a perfectionist and I don't want people to hate me or be mad at me."

"I want to be like, 'Hey I'm actually not this person that you think I am.' I just realised that there's people on the internet that, no matter what you say and do, they want to just hate you because they are not happy with themselves. The more I've been able to break that down with a therapist (and) the more I realise it has nothing to do with me, or my personal character, I felt a lot more freedom."

Hailey and Justin are both religious, and Hailey says praying to God is also a form of "meditation" for her and is "extremely important and helpful" for her mental well-being.

"I think for me, meditation a lot of the time, means praying," she added. "My beliefs are a very big part of my life, and my faith is a very big part of my life. I think being able to take all of the burdens I feel and being able to release that and pray about it... and to have my own conversation with God, and being able to let it go that way, is extremely important to me and extremely helpful."