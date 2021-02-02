Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Instagram Celebrity

The cookbook author takes to her social media account to share hilarious details about how she manages to deal with the malfunction, thanks to an oversize blazer.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen knows how to hide wardrobe malfunction. Experiencing a fashion mishap during a recent date night with husband John Legend, the cookbook author revealed how she applied her fashion hack to overcome it while managing to keep herself looking stylish.

The 35-year-old former model and her singer husband enjoyed a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 31. During the meal, she went to the restroom and shared on Instagram Story a video of herself wherein she showed how she hid the torn-open zipper of her green sparkling mini dress underneath her black oversized blazer.

Chrissy Teigen revealed her fashion mishap.

Having revealed her secret, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host put her blazer back on to cover the hole on her dress. She then jokingly put her finger up to her lips as a way to urge her online devotees to keep her wardrobe malfunction a secret.

Aside from the Story post, Chrissy made use of her Instagram feed to offer a full look at her date night style. In a series of pictures, she could be seen pairing her outfits with chunky gold earrings, a clutch bag and heels. Her husband, on the other hand, opted to go with a patterned shirt, long camel coat, black trousers and fur-lined Gucci loafers.

Chrissy seemed to be ridden with unfortunate incidents lately. Around a week prior, she informed her fans that she "lost a tooth" during late night snacking. "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she penned on Twitter. When a fan asked her whether it was a "real tooth or a cap or veneer," she replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth.(sic)"

Back in late December 2020, the "Chrissy's Court" star got candid about her failed nose piercing. "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao," she explained alongside a close-up shot of her face.

Chrissy went on to poke fun at it. "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong." She then corrected herself by noting, "Wait actually it was the luge."