Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen knows how to hide wardrobe malfunction. Experiencing a fashion mishap during a recent date night with husband John Legend, the cookbook author revealed how she applied her fashion hack to overcome it while managing to keep herself looking stylish.
The 35-year-old former model and her singer husband enjoyed a dinner date in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 31. During the meal, she went to the restroom and shared on Instagram Story a video of herself wherein she showed how she hid the torn-open zipper of her green sparkling mini dress underneath her black oversized blazer.
Having revealed her secret, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host put her blazer back on to cover the hole on her dress. She then jokingly put her finger up to her lips as a way to urge her online devotees to keep her wardrobe malfunction a secret.
Aside from the Story post, Chrissy made use of her Instagram feed to offer a full look at her date night style. In a series of pictures, she could be seen pairing her outfits with chunky gold earrings, a clutch bag and heels. Her husband, on the other hand, opted to go with a patterned shirt, long camel coat, black trousers and fur-lined Gucci loafers.
Chrissy seemed to be ridden with unfortunate incidents lately. Around a week prior, she informed her fans that she "lost a tooth" during late night snacking. "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she penned on Twitter. When a fan asked her whether it was a "real tooth or a cap or veneer," she replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth.(sic)"
Back in late December 2020, the "Chrissy's Court" star got candid about her failed nose piercing. "So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao," she explained alongside a close-up shot of her face.
Chrissy went on to poke fun at it. "Like how do you do it wrong? It's a hole, through the nose. It's like jerry seinfeld's bobsledding joke. It's impossible to do wrong." She then corrected herself by noting, "Wait actually it was the luge."