LeBron James Responds to Hecklers' Ejection at Lakers Game: 'I Missed That Interaction'

Seemingly unbothered by the altercation with spectators that led to the fans being kicked out of the building, the NBA star says he thinks it wasn't 'warranted to be kicked out.'

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' has spoken up on the incident at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game on Monday night, February 1 that led to hecklers being kicked out. Speaking to the press after the match, the NBA star didn't seem to be bothered by the heckling as he was grateful that fans are back in the building .

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," he told reporters. "I missed that interaction, I need that interaction, we as players need that interaction. I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out."

LeBron then detailed an account on what happened that led to the hecklers' ejection. He said, "There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece."

Suggesting that the hecklers might be drunk, he added, "I didn't think they should've been kicked out, but they might've had a couple of drinks, maybe." The 36-year-old athlete then praised the referees for their handling of the incident, saying, "They could've probably kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game anymore, so the referees did what they had to do."

During the Monday game, officials halted the fourth quarter after spectators at State Farm Arena had a back-and-forth with LeBron. One of the angry women was seen pointing and yelling at the small forward's direction with her mask hanging off her chin.

This resulted in two women and two men being escorted off the court. One of the women gave her middle fingers to the court as she left the building. In a video which appeared to be shared by one of the hecklers, she pleaded her case with the security, "This has to be a joke. You guys, he was being an a**hole, and they're blaming these guys. That's a joke."

On her Instagram Story, one of the hecklers, Juliana Carlos, also shared her side of the story. She claimed that James started cussing at her husband, who was at the game with her. She said she was only defending her husband, and thought it was unfair that she was thrown out of the game.