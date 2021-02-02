 
 

LeBron James Responds to Hecklers' Ejection at Lakers Game: 'I Missed That Interaction'

LeBron James Responds to Hecklers' Ejection at Lakers Game: 'I Missed That Interaction'
Instagram
Celebrity

Seemingly unbothered by the altercation with spectators that led to the fans being kicked out of the building, the NBA star says he thinks it wasn't 'warranted to be kicked out.'

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeBron James' has spoken up on the incident at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game on Monday night, February 1 that led to hecklers being kicked out. Speaking to the press after the match, the NBA star didn't seem to be bothered by the heckling as he was grateful that fans are back in the building .

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," he told reporters. "I missed that interaction, I need that interaction, we as players need that interaction. I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out."

LeBron then detailed an account on what happened that led to the hecklers' ejection. He said, "There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece."

Suggesting that the hecklers might be drunk, he added, "I didn't think they should've been kicked out, but they might've had a couple of drinks, maybe." The 36-year-old athlete then praised the referees for their handling of the incident, saying, "They could've probably kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game anymore, so the referees did what they had to do."

  See also...

During the Monday game, officials halted the fourth quarter after spectators at State Farm Arena had a back-and-forth with LeBron. One of the angry women was seen pointing and yelling at the small forward's direction with her mask hanging off her chin.

This resulted in two women and two men being escorted off the court. One of the women gave her middle fingers to the court as she left the building. In a video which appeared to be shared by one of the hecklers, she pleaded her case with the security, "This has to be a joke. You guys, he was being an a**hole, and they're blaming these guys. That's a joke."

On her Instagram Story, one of the hecklers, Juliana Carlos, also shared her side of the story. She claimed that James started cussing at her husband, who was at the game with her. She said she was only defending her husband, and thought it was unfair that she was thrown out of the game.

You can share this post!

Marilyn Manson Denies Abuse Accusations: It's Misrepresentation of the Past

Tess Holliday Feels 'So Free' After Leaving 'Unhealthy, Toxic' Marriage to Ex Nick
Related Posts
LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James and Wife React to Son Bronny and Larsa Pippen Flirting Rumors

LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri Receives Mini Mansion as Early Birthday Gift

LeBron James' Daughter Zhuri Receives Mini Mansion as Early Birthday Gift

LeBron James 'Devastated' Over Breonna Taylor Decision, to Fight for 'Disrespected' Black Woman

LeBron James 'Devastated' Over Breonna Taylor Decision, to Fight for 'Disrespected' Black Woman

LeBron James' Teen Son Under Fire for Smoking Weed on Instagram

LeBron James' Teen Son Under Fire for Smoking Weed on Instagram

Most Read
Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media
Celebrity

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine