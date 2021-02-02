 
 

Rihanna Still in Disbelief Over Sophie's Sudden Death

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
In the wake of the Grammy-nominated experimental pop musician's passing, other celebrities such as Sam Smith, Nile Rodgers and Rita Ora also pay tribute to her.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is still in disbelief over Sophie's death. Upon learning that the Grammy-nominated experimental pop musician died as a result of a "sudden accident" on Saturday, January 30, the "Umbrella" hitmaker took to social media to express her shock.

On Monday, February 1, the 32-year-old Barbadian singer offered her condolences via Twitter and Instagram. Sharing two snaps of her and Sophie when they were working together, she wrote, "still can't believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie."

Also mourning the loss was fellow musician Sam Smith. Posting a picture of the late artist, they penned, "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie's family and friends at this hard time."

Nile Rodgers, on the other hand, shared his memory of Sophie via Twitter. "#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 @southbankcentre," he noted. Rita Ora additionally offered prayers as she tweeted, "Sending all my love and prayers to SOPHIE's family and friends."

Nile Rodgers and Rita Ora's Tweets

Nile Rodgers and Rita Ora offered tribute to Sophie.

Sophie, who was also known as Sophie Xeon, passed away at the age of 34 on Saturday in Athens, Greece. Confirming her death was her management who released a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer Sophie passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident."

"Sophie was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade," the message from her management continued. "Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

On how the accident happened, Sophie's record label Transgressive explained via Twitter. "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," so read the tweet.

