 
 

Meghan Markle's Claims About Archie's Birth Certificate 'Baffled' Palace

It was previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex removed her first and middle names, Rachel Meghan, from the document, leaving only her title, to snub Prince William and Kate Middleton.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Buckingham Palace has reportedly reacted to Meghan Markle's claims in which she alleged that the removal of her birth name from Archie's birth certificate was "dictated" by Palace. Denying the remarks, a source calls them "totally baffling."

According to Page Six, the source explains that Palace "did not dictate anything." The insider adds, "This amendment was made by staff within their former office at Kensington Palace and higher-ups at Buckingham Palace were always kept in the loop."

Another source, meanwhile, shares that "the birth certificate was changed by the former Office of The Duke and Duchess to ensure consistency in the name and title of The Duchess of Sussex with other private documents."

It was previously reported that Meghan had "taken the unprecedented action of removing" her first and middle names, Rachel Meghan, from the document." In a picture of the June 2019 document, only Meghan's title, "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex," was written under the "mother" category.

Additionally, Prince Harry's name was altered from "His Royal Highnness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" to "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex." According to The Sun, the Sussexes requested the change as a snub to Prince William and wife Kate Middleton as she has her formal name Catherine listed on their three children's birth certificates.

The rep for the former "Suits" actress quickly denied the reports. "The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials," the rep revealed in a statement on Sunday, January 31. "This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex."

"To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child's birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There's a lot going on in the world; let's focus on that rather than creating clickbait," the statement continued.

