Grammy-Nominated Artist Sophie Dies at 34 Following 'Terrible Accident'

Facebook Celebrity

The experimental pop musician Sophie Xeon, who worked with Madonna and Charli XCX, has passed away at the age of 34 after a 'terrible accident' in Athens, Greece.

Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sophie, the Grammy-nominated experimental pop musician and producer, has died following a "sudden accident" in Athens, Greece.

In a statement obtained by the Guardian newspaper, her management confirmed the Glasgow-born musician, producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ, also known as Sophie Xeon, died at around 4:00 am on Saturday (30Jan21) in the Greek capital, where she had been living.

"Sophie was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade," it read.

"Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

A further statement from her record label Transgressive explained how the "terrible accident" had occurred.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," they posted online. "She will always be here with us."

"The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Sophie was known for her synthesised and "hyperkinetic" take on pop music, and came to prominence with singles such as "Bipp" and "Lemonade", and her innovative productions made her highly sought after by artists including Madonna - for whom she co-produced 2015 single "B**ch, I'm Madonna"; and Charli XCX working on her EP, "Vroom Vroom" and the hit single "After the Afterparty".

Her 2018 debut album, "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides" was nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

Christine and the Queens star Heloise Letissier led the tributes to the late star describing her as a "stellar producer", "a visionary", and "a pioneer."

"She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman" she wrote on Twitter.

Sophie was transgender, and after being given the Innovator gong at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards in 2018, she used her platform to promote trans rights.