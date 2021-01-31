 
 

Grammy-Nominated Artist Sophie Dies at 34 Following 'Terrible Accident'

Grammy-Nominated Artist Sophie Dies at 34 Following 'Terrible Accident'
Facebook
Celebrity

The experimental pop musician Sophie Xeon, who worked with Madonna and Charli XCX, has passed away at the age of 34 after a 'terrible accident' in Athens, Greece.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sophie, the Grammy-nominated experimental pop musician and producer, has died following a "sudden accident" in Athens, Greece.

In a statement obtained by the Guardian newspaper, her management confirmed the Glasgow-born musician, producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ, also known as Sophie Xeon, died at around 4:00 am on Saturday (30Jan21) in the Greek capital, where she had been living.

"Sophie was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade," it read.

"Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation."

A further statement from her record label Transgressive explained how the "terrible accident" had occurred.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell," they posted online. "She will always be here with us."

  See also...

"The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Sophie was known for her synthesised and "hyperkinetic" take on pop music, and came to prominence with singles such as "Bipp" and "Lemonade", and her innovative productions made her highly sought after by artists including Madonna - for whom she co-produced 2015 single "B**ch, I'm Madonna"; and Charli XCX working on her EP, "Vroom Vroom" and the hit single "After the Afterparty".

Her 2018 debut album, "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides" was nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

Christine and the Queens star Heloise Letissier led the tributes to the late star describing her as a "stellar producer", "a visionary", and "a pioneer."

"She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman" she wrote on Twitter.

Sophie was transgender, and after being given the Innovator gong at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards in 2018, she used her platform to promote trans rights.

You can share this post!

Kelly Rowland Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic
Most Read
Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas
Celebrity

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Safaree Samuels Opts Out More Babies Because Erica Mena 'Got Too Big' During First Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Opts Out More Babies Because Erica Mena 'Got Too Big' During First Pregnancy

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Dancehall Artist Mavado's 18-Year-Old Son Found Guilty of Murder

Dancehall Artist Mavado's 18-Year-Old Son Found Guilty of Murder