Mariah Carey Slapped With Lawsuit by Estranged Sister Over Allegations in Memoir

Claiming to have suffered emotional distress over claims the 'Hero' hitmaker made in 'The Meaning of Mariah', Alison Carey seeks to get at least $1.25 million in compensation.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

Alison Carey claims she has suffered emotional distress from allegations Mariah made about her in her 2020 book, "The Meaning of Mariah", and she wants at least $1.25 million (£910,000) in compensation.

According to her suit, obtained by TMZ, Mariah's book alleges Alison "gave her Valium, tried to pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns" when Mariah was 12.

Alison disputes the claims and insists her sister hasn't provided any evidence to support them.

She also accuses Mariah of making the allegations despite knowing her sister suffers from trauma from the alleged abuse she suffered as a child, at the hands of their mother.

Alison alleges her mum subjected her to satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age - claims she previously made when she sued the sisters' mother for sexual abuse last year.

Mariah's estranged sister also says she suffered a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 home invasion, and suggests Mariah ignored her vulnerabilities and "used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister" to promote her book.

Mariah has not yet responded to her 59-year-old sister's lawsuit.

In the book released last September, Mariah also revealed that her brother was physically abusive, and that one of her mom's boyfriends threatened to kill her and her mom for leaving him.