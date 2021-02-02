 
 

Elizabeth Chambers Voices Support for Victim of Abuse Amid Armie Hammer's DM Scandal

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The estranged wife of the 'Rebecca' actor expresses her shock, heartbreak and devastation over 'everything that has transpired,' but stresses that her children are her sole focus and attention.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's estranged wife has pledged her support to the women accusing the movie star of abuse, while sharing direct messages from the "Rebecca" star online.

Elizabeth Chambers has released a statement about the scandal, which was sparked by leaked correspondence allegedly between her husband and his ex-lovers, in which he confessed to having cannibalistic tendencies and odd sexual fantasies.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," Chambers writes. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Hammer's wife adds, "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter. My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time."

Chambers previously broke her silence on the scandal in the comment of Just Jared's post of report about an upcoming movie project that would reunite Hammer's "Call Me By Your Name" co-star Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Giadagnino. The post that featured Hammer's photo with his two colleagues was captioned with, "Armie Hammer's director and co-star from 'Call Me By Your Name' (Luca Giadagnino and Timothee Chalamet) are teaming up for a ... cannibal love story movie. (He's not involved, just FYI)." Chambers then commented below the post, "No. Words."

Hammer has denied all the allegations made against him from a string of exes, calling them "bulls**t", but the controversy has forced him to exit three projects, including Jennifer Lopez's new movie, "Shotgun Wedding".

