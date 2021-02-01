Khloe Kardashian Gains Praises for Embracing Her Stretch Marks in Bikini Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star proudly shows off her 'stripes' as she shares on Instagram a picture of her torso, chest and the tops of her legs that are covered in sand.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has gained praises from many for embracing her body flaws. Having put her stretch marks on display when sharing a bikini picture of hers on social media, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got showered with compliments from her followers.

The 36-year-old TV personality made use of Instagram on Saturday, January 30 to post a photo of her torso, chest and the tops of her legs that are covered in sand. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "I love my stripes."

Khloe's post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular came from her older sister Kim Kardashian who replied, "It's the waist for me." Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" gushed, "That's a woman right there." Tamar Braxton additionally raved, "Insane."

The Good American founder's fans also voiced their admiration of her. One individual exclaimed, "YES! Show them queen! I'm so proud of you." Another chimed in, "Me toooooo girl power to us ladies." A fellow mother thanked her, "Thank you I'm a mom and have stretch marks and appreciate this so much."

Khloe has recently opened up about the idea of women's beautiful shape. Speaking to Health, she said, "With the Ashley Grahams of the world, it's like a body revolution... She's so beautiful and confident - she glows from within. I love that this is a social change. I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids. Because when I was younger, it was only heroin-chic."

The reality star also weighed in on how she dealt with haters criticizing her figure. "Some people were like, 'It took you so long to lose weight.' And I'm like, 'I've been fat or out of shape my whole life. It's gonna take time to reprogram my body.' But some people were like, 'I liked you better when you were fat.' I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don't care what weight I am. It's genuinely about me being healthy," she explained.