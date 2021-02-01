 
 

Khloe Kardashian Gains Praises for Embracing Her Stretch Marks in Bikini Pic

Khloe Kardashian Gains Praises for Embracing Her Stretch Marks in Bikini Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star proudly shows off her 'stripes' as she shares on Instagram a picture of her torso, chest and the tops of her legs that are covered in sand.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has gained praises from many for embracing her body flaws. Having put her stretch marks on display when sharing a bikini picture of hers on social media, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got showered with compliments from her followers.

The 36-year-old TV personality made use of Instagram on Saturday, January 30 to post a photo of her torso, chest and the tops of her legs that are covered in sand. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "I love my stripes."

  See also...

Khloe's post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular came from her older sister Kim Kardashian who replied, "It's the waist for me." Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" gushed, "That's a woman right there." Tamar Braxton additionally raved, "Insane."

The Good American founder's fans also voiced their admiration of her. One individual exclaimed, "YES! Show them queen! I'm so proud of you." Another chimed in, "Me toooooo girl power to us ladies." A fellow mother thanked her, "Thank you I'm a mom and have stretch marks and appreciate this so much."

Khloe has recently opened up about the idea of women's beautiful shape. Speaking to Health, she said, "With the Ashley Grahams of the world, it's like a body revolution... She's so beautiful and confident - she glows from within. I love that this is a social change. I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids. Because when I was younger, it was only heroin-chic."

The reality star also weighed in on how she dealt with haters criticizing her figure. "Some people were like, 'It took you so long to lose weight.' And I'm like, 'I've been fat or out of shape my whole life. It's gonna take time to reprogram my body.' But some people were like, 'I liked you better when you were fat.' I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don't care what weight I am. It's genuinely about me being healthy," she explained.

You can share this post!

Trump Hires New Lawyers After His Defense Team Quit Less Than 2 Weeks Before Impeachment Trial

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Ready for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Cites Family Time as Reason of Rare Presence on Social Media These Day

Khloe Kardashian Cites Family Time as Reason of Rare Presence on Social Media These Day

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's Huge Diamond Ring Is Indeed From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Flashes Giant Ring

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Flashes Giant Ring

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials