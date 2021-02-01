 
 

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

WENN/Avalon
Of the 'Big Poppa' rapper, who tragically died in 1997, the TV host says that she liked him and that the late rapper asked her out after they did an interview.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams spills major tea in her Lifetime documentary titled "What A Mess!". The 56-year-old TV personality addressed rumors which have been long circulated about her hooking up with Notorious B.I.G..

"You've been wildly curious about it for years. Now I'm telling you," so Wendy shared. "Big was one of the rappers that was never scared to come see me. We just had a cool relationship. He's the hit with the music, and I was the hit on the radio."

Of the rapper, who tragically died in 1997, Wendy said, "I liked him. He had a great sense of humor, and he liked to eat. One day, after we did an interview, Big asked me out. I said yeah." She went on recalling, "I wasn't thinking about Big in a romantic way. I mean, he was a nice guy, but definitely not my type. But I was still very single and, you know, a young girl. And I was out here, doing it."

  See also...

"I wanted to go to the Shark Bar. The Shark Bar was a scene at that time, and I planned this scene," she went on. "I said, 'Let me get on Page Six. It's good for my business,' " she shared, adding that they held hands to "create a stir."

Wendy, who hosted Philadelphia's Power 99FM and moved to television in 2008, continued, "I mean, it was the best thing for my business ever." Despite that, Wendy set the record straight about the hookup rumors, saying that it was "a nothing night."

While nothing went down between her and B.I.G., Wendy previously shared details about her alleged one-night stand with Method Man. "It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole [Wu-Tang Clan] was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that's where I go to observe everything because I was by myself," she recalled.

Further recounting the moment, Wendy added, "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he'd been on the show before and he was f'd up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, 'You wanna come over?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll follow you.' "

