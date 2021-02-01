Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

A rep for the Duchess of Sussex claims that 'the change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials.'

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has broken her silence on reports suggesting that she requested her name to be removed from her and Prince Harry's son Archie's birth certificate, leaving only her title. In a statement issued by her rep, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that the change was done per Palace's request.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials," the rep for the former "Suits" actress revealed in a statement on Sunday, January 31. "This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex."

The statement continued, "To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child's birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There's a lot going on in the world; let's focus on that rather than creating clickbait."

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the matter.

Prior to this, The Sun reported on Saturday that Meghan had "taken the unprecedented action of removing" her first and middle names, Rachel Meghan, from the document." In a picture that the site attached, only Meghan's title, "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex," was written under the "mother" category.

The report further claimed that Prince Harry's name was also altered from "His Royal Highnness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex" to "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex." It suggested that the Sussexes requested the change as a snub to Prince William and wife Kate Middleton as she has her formal name Catherine listed on their three children's birth certificates.

The Sun also stated that Prince Harry seemingly wanted to follow in his mother Lady Diana's footsteps. She also used her title "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales" on the princes' birth certificates without her name.