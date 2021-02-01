 
 

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

When talking about the 'Pain and Glory' actor's battle with coronavirus, Nicole Kimpel admits she is still left puzzled as to how she managed to avoid infection despite caring for him.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Antonio Banderas' girlfriend has recognized his speedy recovery from COVID-19 as the "greatest gift" he could have received for his 60th birthday.

The "Pain and Glory" actor revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease as he hit the age milestone in early August (20), and although his partner Nicole Kimpel made sure they marked the special day, she confesses it didn't feel right to do anything lavish.

She said, "We celebrated because every year of life is something to celebrate. But this wasn't really the year for parties. The greatest gift was his quick recovery."

The star's ability to overcome the potentially-fatal virus came as a big relief for Nicole, but she is still perplexed as to how she managed to avoid infection.

  See also...

"We suffered the same doubts (about recovery) as everybody who caught the virus," she told Hello! magazine. "At the start, you're frightened because you don't know how badly you'll be affected."

"In Antonio's case, his main symptoms were severe muscle aches and fatigue, and he bore up well. He's a very strong man and he's in great physical shape."

"It's a difficult virus to decipher - you don't know why some people get it and not others. We were in close contact because I was caring for him, but I didn't catch it."

Antonio announced he beat the virus in a tweet posted on August 25. "After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection," he posted at the time. "I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

You can share this post!

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate
Related Posts
Antonio Banderas Survives Covid-19 After 21 Days of Confinement

Antonio Banderas Survives Covid-19 After 21 Days of Confinement

Antonio Banderas Feels 'Relatively Well' When Confirming COVID-19 Diagnosis on 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas Feels 'Relatively Well' When Confirming COVID-19 Diagnosis on 60th Birthday

Antonio Banderas Spills Why Dakota Johnson Will Always Be 'Very Important' to Him

Antonio Banderas Spills Why Dakota Johnson Will Always Be 'Very Important' to Him

Antonio Banderas Plans to Bring His Spanish Musical to Broadway

Antonio Banderas Plans to Bring His Spanish Musical to Broadway

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials