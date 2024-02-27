Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 43-year-old singer/actress, who is currently on promotion for 'Mea Culpa', is seen out and about in Los Angeles after it was reported that she's expecting her third child.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland looked casual in a double denim look in a new outing in Los Angeles. The singer/actress was seen out and about in the city after it was reported that she's expecting her third child.

During her latest outing, the "Mea Culpa" star opted for an oversized ombre denim jacket with a black T-shirt underneath. The 43-year-old paired the effortlessly chic style with distressed light-wash bottoms with rips across her upper thigh and knees.

Wearing minimal makeup, the former singer of Destiny's Child also put on white sunglasses. She also donned sneakers and a black purse as she styled her dark brown locks in the middle part.

Prior to this, a report claimed that Kelly's decision to bolt from "Today" show earlier this month was not because she wasn't happy with the dressing room. Instead, the star left because she didn't feel well amid pregnancy.

"Kelly got sick while in the dressing room," an insider told Media Take Out, "It wasn't about being a diva it was about her health." The source added that Kelly is currently pregnant with her third child, explaining, "I can't say anything more on [her pregnancy] except that what the media is doing to Kelly is wrong."

Kelly, meanwhile, refused to address the controversy surrounding her supposed appearance on the morning talk show. In a February 21 episode of Chicago's WGN News, she was asked if she wanted to explain why she abruptly exited the NBC morning show.

"No, because I'm so excited and delighted to be here to talk about the movie and nothing else," she said. Kelly then showed love for the show's co-host Hoda Kotb, saying, "I love the 'Today' show, love Hoda and that is it."

TMZ claimed that Kelly and her team complained about the dressing room which was notoriously "dumpy, glorified closets." The staff offered a few options because the other room was taken by Jennifer Lopez, but the singer liked none of them. Kelly and her team eventually decided to leave, telling the staff 7 minutes before air, "We're gonna leave."

