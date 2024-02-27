 

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 43-year-old singer/actress, who is currently on promotion for 'Mea Culpa', is seen out and about in Los Angeles after it was reported that she's expecting her third child.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland looked casual in a double denim look in a new outing in Los Angeles. The singer/actress was seen out and about in the city after it was reported that she's expecting her third child.

During her latest outing, the "Mea Culpa" star opted for an oversized ombre denim jacket with a black T-shirt underneath. The 43-year-old paired the effortlessly chic style with distressed light-wash bottoms with rips across her upper thigh and knees.

Wearing minimal makeup, the former singer of Destiny's Child also put on white sunglasses. She also donned sneakers and a black purse as she styled her dark brown locks in the middle part.

Prior to this, a report claimed that Kelly's decision to bolt from "Today" show earlier this month was not because she wasn't happy with the dressing room. Instead, the star left because she didn't feel well amid pregnancy.

  Editors' Pick

"Kelly got sick while in the dressing room," an insider told Media Take Out, "It wasn't about being a diva it was about her health." The source added that Kelly is currently pregnant with her third child, explaining, "I can't say anything more on [her pregnancy] except that what the media is doing to Kelly is wrong."

Kelly, meanwhile, refused to address the controversy surrounding her supposed appearance on the morning talk show. In a February 21 episode of Chicago's WGN News, she was asked if she wanted to explain why she abruptly exited the NBC morning show.

"No, because I'm so excited and delighted to be here to talk about the movie and nothing else," she said. Kelly then showed love for the show's co-host Hoda Kotb, saying, "I love the 'Today' show, love Hoda and that is it."

TMZ claimed that Kelly and her team complained about the dressing room which was notoriously "dumpy, glorified closets." The staff offered a few options because the other room was taken by Jennifer Lopez, but the singer liked none of them. Kelly and her team eventually decided to leave, telling the staff 7 minutes before air, "We're gonna leave."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is 'Doing Amazing' After Brain Surgery
Related Posts
Kelly Rowland Shows Love for Hoda Kotb While Dodging Questions About 'Today' Dressing Room Drama

Kelly Rowland Shows Love for Hoda Kotb While Dodging Questions About 'Today' Dressing Room Drama

Kelly Rowland Dodges Questions About Beyonce and Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland Dodges Questions About Beyonce and Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland Reportedly Expecting Third Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland Reportedly Expecting Third Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland Responds to Possible Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland Responds to Possible Destiny's Child Reunion

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors