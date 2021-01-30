Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Facebook Celebrity

The hip-hop star, real name Caswell Senior, has to remain behind bars without bail in racketeering case as he's allegedly a top member of a violent gang in New York.

AceShowbiz - A New York judge has denied bail for rapper Casanova amid concerns he's a "danger to the community."

The hip-hop star, born Caswell Senior, was slapped with a string of gang-related racketeering charges in early December (20), and he subsequently surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A hearing regarding a request for $2.5 million (£1.8 million) bail was held on Thursday (28Jan21), but Manhattan Federal Judge Philip Halpern shut down the motion, citing the rapper's past criminal history and the racketeering evidence collected against him as reasons for his decision, reports the New York Daily News.

He also declared Casanova, who is accused of being a high-powered member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang, could be a "danger to the community" as he issued the ruling.

Responding to the news, defence attorney James Kousouros told XXL, "While we disagree with the Court's assessment of danger, we believe that the weakness of the case against Mr. Senior as to the charges in this case was made quite clear during the hearing."

"Mr. Senior voluntarily surrendered in this case knowing that he is innocent of these charges and while we are disappointed with the detention decision, we are confident that he will ultimately be exonerated."

Casanova is currently being held behind bars in White Plains, New York on counts of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.