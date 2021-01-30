Ashley Tisdale Left Feeling Ashamed of Herself After Nose Job Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'High School Musical' actress says she was hurt by the backlash over the rhinoplasty, insisting the nose job was done to fix her breathing issues.

AceShowbiz - Actress Ashley Tisdale was left traumatised by the huge tabloid backlash she received for undergoing a nose job during her youth.

The "High School Musical" star had a rhinoplasty to fix breathing issues early on in her career, but the public shaming she faced following the procedure made her feel more insecure than ever - and it took her years to overcome the negativity.

"At the time, it (plastic surgery) didn't feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance," Tisdale explained in an essay shared on her lifestyle site, Frenshe.

"After several doctor's visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down. I was young and didn't put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn't a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I'd get a nose job."

However, the news of her cosmetic surgery sparked a paparazzi frenzy, and Tisdale claims photographers even broke into her home in their attempt to secure the "first shot."

The pregnant star, who previously revealed she'd had her breast implants removed, was reminded of the "very dark time" in her life when she was asked about the nose job in a recent interview, and the emotions it brought up inspired Tisdale to share all about the tough period in her own words, as she prepares to become a mother to a baby girl.

In the Frenshe article, she continued, "Plastic surgery wasn't culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision."

"I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it..."

"At the end of the day, I'm having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren't met with judgment or shame," she added. "It's taken years for me to process this experience - an experience that I didn't think was that big of a deal either..."

"We all make mistakes in life, and part of my self-love journey was to forgive myself for making a quick decision."

Concluding her essay, she wrote, "Thank you for always allowing me to be honest and vulnerable with no judgment. If only other women could approach this subject the same way, we could probably feel less shame and a lot more love."